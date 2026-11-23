The free home for your roster

MOGL Launches Free Roster Tools for Talent Agents

Free roster tools equipped with first-party creator audience and social performance data help talent agents market and transact on behalf of their clients

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MOGL today announced Agent Portal 2.0, a free home for talent agents to manage their client roster, access valuable client-specific pitch data, and source deals on behalf of their clients. The updated portal delivers a branded roster page, first-party audience data, enhanced deal management, and transparent payouts in one place.Built for agents and agencies representing athletes, Agent Portal 2.0 transforms the traditional, static roster PDFs that agents use to introduce their clients into a dynamic, shareable resource complete with first party audience data, social performance metrics, and social post inventory. Agents can now import a client list from a CSV and receive their own branded roster link that can be shared via email and in bios and pitch decks. Client audience and social data updates in real-time and the roster is updated as clients are added or removed. With the portal, agents can:1. Share a Dynamic Client Roster through a free, branded page that updates as their client list changes.2. Pitch With Accurate, First-Party Data from athletes' connected social accounts, including first-party audience demographics and social performance data.3. Manage Deals and Pay by applying eligible clients to opportunities and receiving itemized payout amounts.“Agents have used MOGL to source deals for their athletes for years; however,” Ayden Syal, CEO/Co-Founder of MOGL said,“the ways in which they marketed their clients remained the same: pdfs, email briefs, and static presentations. The MOGL Agent Portal 2.0 arms agents with the first-party client data that they need to best market their clients while improving the ease of managing deals and payments.”Each connected athlete profile gives agents access to first-party social audience data they can use when pitching clients to brands. Reporting runs automatically once athletes post, helping agents move beyond collecting screenshots to communicate campaign performance. Athlete profiles showcase their audience demographics, social performance data, skills, interests, and hosts all of their social posts in one place.The portal also makes it easier to manage a full roster. Agents can import clients from one CSV, cover their roster with one agency W-9 and apply eligible clients to brand deals in a few clicks. MOGL's agent platform also brings campaigns and contracts together, with access to brand opportunities and support for agents and their clients, enabling agents to transact and manage deals on behalf of their clients with ease.Updates to the Agent Pay increases visibility into how money moves. Each payout shows line-item details, and athletes can see when a payment has gone to their agent. The portal and roster link are free for agents.Launch Video: Click to WatchLearn more about Agent Portal 2.0 and get started at .About MOGLMOGL is an AI-powered athlete influencer marketing platform that helps brands discover, activate, amplify, and measure athlete influencer campaigns at scale with AI automation.The platform combines a network of more than 30,000 athletes with proprietary first-party data, AI-powered matching, campaign automation, compliance infrastructure, paid media amplification, and real-time reporting. MOGL enables brands, agencies, and rights holders to transform athlete influence into searchable, targetable, measurable, and scalable media inventory.The company's work has been featured in CNBC, Sports Illustrated, Sportico, ESPN, Digiday, AdAge, and other leading publications. The company's founders have been recognized as part of Forbes 30 under 30 and The Sports Business Journal New Voices under 30.Learn more at .For media inquiries, please contact:Ayden SyalCEO & Founder - MOGL...ne

Ayden Syal

MOGL

+1 973-951-0921

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MOGL Agent Portal 2.0 Introduces Dynamic Athlete Rosters for Talent Agents

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MOGL Releases Dynamic Athlete Rosters for Talent Agents News Provided By MOGL November 23, 2026, 17:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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