Threaditate Custom String Art Kits at Silver Threads Seniors Program

The Atlanta makers of the personalized string art kit from any photo brings relaxing voice-guided, screen-optional string art activites to senior centers.

- Patrick Bennett

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Threaditate, the Atlanta company behind the patented personalized string art kit from any photo, today announced Silver Threads, a string art mindfulness activity program for older adults. The first Silver Threads sessions started Nov. 13, 2026, at H. J. C. Bowden Senior Multipurpose Facility in Fulton County. Each participant began turning a favorite photo - a grandchild, a wedding day, a family home - into a finished string art portrait, one line at a time.

Silver Threads sessions use the Threaditate custom string art kit, which converts any photo into a sequence of thousands of lines. The string art app calls each step aloud, at an adjustable pace, while participants wind a single continuous thread across a tool-free, snap-together loom. No drawing skill or prior craft experience is needed, and the process is forgiving by design: every missed step vanishes under the rest.

The program was built with older adults in mind. Voice guidance means participants can work screen-optional, eyes on the loom rather than a screen. The repetitive, hands-on rhythm of threading line by line gives a calm, focused activity that works for group sessions or quiet solo time. The forgiving nature of covering each line makes every mistake vanish, regardless of eye-hand coordination or fine motor skills. Threaditate will gather participant feedback before and after each session series to shape how Silver Threads grows.

Senior centers, assisted living communities and adult day programs in the Atlanta area can request a Silver Threads session at.... Every participant finishes with a portrait they made with their own hands.

"Silver Threads came from our core mission to make the benefits of string art available to every age and ability," said Patrick Bennett, founder of Threaditate. "You don't need steady eyes on a screen or any art craftsmanship. You listen, you loop, and at the end you're more relaxed and you're holding someone who matters to you that you made with pride."

About Threaditate

Threaditate, a brand of Heartistry LLC in Atlanta, GA, makes a personalized string art kit from any photo. Its patented software (US Patent No. 12,423,349) turns a photo into a voice guided, line-by-line threading sequence, paired with a patent-pending loom. Each $89 kit includes everything needed: loom, thread, wand, thread, spool holder, phone holder, software, and a box that converts to an easel for ergonomic use. Learn more at Threaditate.

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Patrick Bennett

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Patrick Bennett

Heartistry LLC

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Silver Threads Program First Impressions

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Threaditate Launches Silver Threads program, Mindful String Art Kits for Senior Centers News Provided By Heartistry LLC November 23, 2026, 17:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Technology, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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