MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Two George Mason studies reveal how health literacy affects AI's understanding of patients and advance new approaches to predicting antidepressant response.

- Farrokh Alemi, Professor, George Mason University

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- George Mason University researchers have revealed just how much health literacy can influence AI's ability to understand patients. In a new study involving simulated patients, an AI antidepressant decision aid correctly identified medical information 82% of the time when patients used precise medical language, but less than half the time when they described their health in vaguer or more informal terms.

The findings are part of an ongoing George Mason project led by Farrokh Alemi and Kevin Lybarger to develop conversational AI that helps clinicians identify which antidepressants are most likely to work for individual patients. In two new studies, the team introduces a patient simulator to test how accurately AI interprets patients' words and an algorithm designed to predict treatment response from incomplete medical histories.

“We want the AI to help clinicians choose an antidepressant based on what patients are able to tell us,” said Alemi, professor in the Department of Health Administration, Policy, and Informatics.“By analyzing patterns in the medical histories of thousands of patients, we hope to predict which antidepressants have the best chance of working, reducing the trial and error of treatment.”

Measuring the communication gap

Patients don't always describe their health in precise or accurate language. For a new study published in JMIR AI, researchers created virtual patients with different medical histories, health literacy levels, and conversational styles, using medical records from the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program. The team then put an AI antidepressant decision aid to the test across 500 simulated conversations.

One patient might identify a medication by its name and dosage, while another might know it only as "the blue pills." Others might lose track of questions or respond argumentatively. The AI had to interpret those different communication styles, translating patients' words into standardized medical information before making treatment recommendations. Errors in that translation could make those recommendations less accurate.

"Even mapping what clinicians write in their notes onto standard medical vocabularies is hard; mapping what patients say in everyday conversation is a much bigger leap," said Lybarger, assistant professor in the Department of Information Sciences and Technology in the College of Engineering and Computing.

The tests revealed a clear pattern: The AI tool correctly matched patients' descriptions to medical terms 47.6% of the time for those with limited health literacy, compared with 69.6% for those with functional health literacy and 81.9% for those with proficient health literacy. These gaps also carried over into the accuracy of the antidepressant recommendations.

Medications proved particularly challenging. The system could recognize even misspelled medication names, Alemi noted, but struggled with vague descriptions. Overall, it identified 84% of medications mentioned, compared with 94% of diagnoses.

The stakes are particularly high in mental health care, where depression itself can interfere with communication. The new simulator gives researchers a way to pinpoint where the AI struggles and test whether changes actually help.

Making predictions with less information

In a second study, published in the Journal of Biomedical Informatics, the researchers introduced a new algorithm that can predict antidepressant response without a patient's complete medical history, called Direct Effects Multiplicative Inference (DEMI). The method examines how diagnoses, past treatments, and other medical details are connected, rather than treating each as an independent factor.

Using 430 million relationships among medical concepts from the All of Us database, DEMI performed about as well as a conventional statistical model that relied on complete patient records. Both performed better for some medications than others.

That flexibility makes DEMI useful for conversational AI, which gathers patient information gradually. "People don't recite their whole chart, so we are always working from a partial picture," Lybarger said.

What's next

The researchers are now exploring ways to help the AI make sense of imprecise medication descriptions, including using information from patients' medical histories. They also plan to give the system the ability to read prescription bottle labels.

Although Alemi said the team hasn't yet found a reliable solution to the health literacy gap, the new patient simulator gives researchers a way to test potential improvements across different communication styles.

Additional coauthors on both studies were Hadeel Elyazori, Yili Lin, and Vladimir Franzuela Cardenas. Md Tanvir Rouf Shawon led the patient simulation study, which also included Mohammad Sabik Irbaz, Keerti Reddy Resapu, and K. Pierre Eklou. All are affiliated with George Mason University. The DEMI study also included Niloofar Ramezani of Virginia Commonwealth University. Both studies were funded by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI), award ME-2024C1-36732.

Mary Cunningham

George Mason University College of Public Health

+1 703-993-1931

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Study Finds AI Can Predict Antidepressant Response, But Misses Key Patient Differences News Provided By George Mason University College of Public Health November 23, 2026, 17:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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