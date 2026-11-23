MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Community Associations Institute joins four national housing groups urging a federal delay to protect mortgage access and housing affordability.

- Dawn M. BaumanWASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Community Associations Institute (CAI), the leading international organization representing the community association industry, is warning that upcoming condominium reserve requirements from the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) could increase housing costs, restrict mortgage financing, and make it harder for Americans to buy, sell, or refinance condominium homes.In a letter to FHFA Director William J. Pulte, CAI joined the Community Association Roundtable, Community Home Lenders of America, Housing Policy Council, and National Association of Mortgage Brokers in urging a one-year implementation delay, warning that the changes could raise monthly condominium fees, limit the pool of qualified buyers, complicate refinancing, and put downward pressure on property values.The requirements, scheduled to take effect January 4, 2027, would increase minimum condominium reserve allocations from 10% to 15% of annual budgeted assessment income for applicable Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac condominium project reviews. Communities unable to meet the higher requirements or qualify under an applicable alternative will face restrictions on conventional mortgage financing. The coalition is requesting that FHFA require the GSEs to extend the deadline to January 4, 2028, allowing regulators, lenders, and condominium associations more time to address implementation challenges and establish a practical transition."Condominium associations need strong financial reserves to protect homeowners and maintain their communities, but we cannot overlook the consequences of imposing requirements without adequate time for communities to change their practices to comply with the GSE requirements. Without this delay, access to GSE-backed mortgages could become more limited, particularly for seniors and first-time homebuyers," says Dawn M. Bauman, CAE, chief executive officer of CAI. "A one-year delay would give communities and lenders time to prepare while helping ensure these changes don't create unnecessary barriers to homeownership."The proposed changes come as homeowners and associations face rising insurance premiums, repair costs, and maintenance fees. Fannie Mae estimates the higher reserve requirement could add an average of $13 to $14 per month to condominium owners' expenses, with potentially larger increases in some communities.CAI also raised concerns about the cumulative impact of recent condominium lending changes, including the elimination of Limited Review options, and is urging FHFA to evaluate how these policies affect mortgage availability and borrower affordability.

Blaine Tobin

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Community Associations Institute

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CAI Warns New Federal Condo Reserve Requirements Could Restrict Mortgage Access and Increase Housing Costs News Provided By Community Associations Institute November 23, 2026, 17:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Politics, Real Estate & Property Management, U.S. Politics



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