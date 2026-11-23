MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 23 (IANS) Rajasthan's good governance model is playing a pivotal role in realising the goal of 'Viksit Rajasthan @2047' in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047', Chief Secretary V. Srinivas said on Monday.

Delivering the inaugural address at the Memorial Lecture Series at the Bhagwat Singh Mehta Auditorium to mark 70 years of the Harish Chandra Mathur Rajasthan Institute of Public Administration (HCM RIPA), Srinivas said the state government is ensuring last-mile delivery of public services through citizen-centric, transparent, and accountable administration driven by technological innovation.

Speaking on the theme 'Administrative Reforms for Effective and Accountable Governance', the Chief Secretary urged civil servants to discharge their duties with sensitivity, prompt decision-making, and a result-oriented approach.

He noted that 'Amrit Kaal', the period leading up to the centenary of India's Independence, marks a decisive phase in national transformation, adding that a developed Rajasthan will contribute significantly toward building a developed India by 2047.

Referring to the Prime Minister's 'Panch Pran' (Five Resolves) and the principle of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance', Srinivas stated that transparency, responsibility, and accountability remain indispensable to effective administration.

He explained that the state government is pursuing a four-pronged development strategy centred on strengthening policy, finance, and governance; infrastructure development and sustainability; economic growth and employment generation; and social welfare and public well-being.

Calling upon officers to embed technology and innovation into administrative work culture, Srinivas stressed eliminating unnecessary delays in file movement and ensuring the timely, quality disposal of public grievances.

He highlighted digital platforms such as the Rajasthan Sampark Helpline (181), Raj-Sampark 2.0, the Raj-Unnati project monitoring system, Sectoral Groups of Secretaries (SGoS), e-Mitra, Jan Aadhaar, and the Single Sign-On (SSO) portal for making governance more transparent and accessible.

He also underscored the growing role of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and Blockchain, in enhancing administrative efficiency.

Srinivas further emphasised improving the Ease of Doing Business, promoting deregulation, and ensuring the swift implementation of investment proposals received under the 'Rising Rajasthan' initiative, while outlining ongoing reforms across water conservation, smart policing, justice delivery, healthcare, education, energy, and mining.