MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 23 (IANS) A Water Quality (WQ) Buoy has been deployed off the coast of Visakhapatnam as part of the National Initiative for Remediation of Marine Litter (NIRMaL) Sagar programme, officials said on Monday.

Launched as a pilot project in September this year by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, in collaboration with Andhra University and Vignana Bharati (VIBHA), the initiative integrates ocean modelling, satellite remote sensing, and artificial intelligence and machine learning tools to identify, monitor, and forecast marine litter hotspots for targeted clean-up operations.

Visakhapatnam was selected for the pilot phase due to its diverse nearshore environment, which encompasses a major port, a fishing harbour, urban drainage outlets, beaches, and coastal fishing settlements.

"Equipped with advanced autonomous sensors, this observation platform will provide continuous, real-time data on key coastal oceanographic and biogeochemical parameters, supporting ecosystem health assessment, pollution monitoring, marine safety, and sustainable coastal management," INCOIS said in a statement on Monday.

Aligned with the Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar mission and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, NIRMaL Sagar seeks to establish India's first integrated marine litter tracking framework before gradually expanding to other stretches of the Indian coastline.

During the pilot phase, researchers are conducting scientific studies in and around Visakhapatnam to trace sources of marine plastic waste, with particular focus on debris entering the sea through open urban drains.

An initial survey has already covered roughly 50 km of coastline and 20 km of nearshore waters to map potential accumulation zones and devise strategies for waste removal and recycling to support a circular economy.

Officials noted that the continuous data generated by the buoy will assist coastal management agencies in mitigating marine pollution and advancing the sustainable development of India's blue economy.