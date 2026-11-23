MENAFN - IANS) Varanasi, Nov 23 (IANS) Varanasi is set to celebrate Dev Deepawali on Tuesday, with the Uttar Pradesh government finalising extensive preparations to host an estimated 10 to 15 lakh devotees and tourists.

State Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh will attend the grand festival as the chief guest. Between 5:15 pm and 5:45 pm, more than 11 lakh diyas-comprising 10 lakh earthen and one lakh cow dung lamps-will be lit across the city.

Five lakh diyas will illuminate Kashi's 88 permanent ghats through 83 committees, 3.5 lakh will line the sandy stretch across the Ganga, and 2.5 lakh will be lit at 103 city kunds (ponds).

Additionally, 2,100 diyas will be lit at Pushkar Talab in memory of eminent figures from Kashi, including Pundit Madan Mohan Malaviya, Bismillah Khan, and Girija Devi.

Following the lighting ceremony, the“Grand Maa Ganga Aarti” will be held at prominent ghats from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Blending tradition with modern technology, the evening will feature a 25-minute 3D projection mapping and laser show at Chet Singh Ghat starting at 7:20 pm.

At 8:00 pm, 2,100 indigenous drones will take to the skies across the Ganga for a 10-minute aerial show depicting Lord Shiva, the Maheshwar Sutras, and the descent of Maa Ganga, followed by an eco-friendly green fireworks display opposite Lalita Ghat at 8:30 pm.

At Dashashwamedh Ghat, Ganga Seva Nidhi will decorate the venue with 21 quintals of flowers and 51,000 diyas for a“Maha Aarti” dedicated to Kargil War martyrs.

Performed by 21 priests and 42 Dev Kanyas alongside a wreath-laying ceremony at an Amar Jawan Jyoti replica, the event will also be broadcast live online. Separately, Gangotri Seva Samiti will consecrate Maa Ganga with 151 litres of milk alongside a 108-kg Ashtadhatu idol, while Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham will feature floral rangolis and streamlined darshan facilities.

To manage the massive footfall, authorities have divided the ghats into 20 sectors and the opposite sandy stretch into 14 sectors, deploying heightened security and crowd-control measures.

According to astrologer Pandit Rishi Dwivedi, Dev Deepawali is celebrated on Kartik Purnima, fifteen days after Diwali.

It is believed that gods descend to the ghats of Kashi to witness the Ganga Maha Aarti, earning the festival the title“Diwali of the Gods.” Mentioned in the Shiva Purana, it commemorates Lord Shiva's victory over the demon Tripurasura.

Another tradition links it to honouring martyred soldiers. The practice of Deepdaan, begun at Panchganga Ghat, now illuminates Kashi's major ghats and water bodies.

With hotels, homestays, and riverboats nearly booked to capacity, major government buildings and thoroughfares have also been illuminated with tricolour spiral lighting ahead of the festivities.