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RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, November, 2026 – OPPO introduced the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max and OPPO Watch X3 to the Saudi market at KASHTA with OPPO, its local launch event held in Riyadh. The Find X10 Pro Max combines imaging capabilities co-developed with Hasselblad with OPPO's next-generation LUMO True Image Engine, while Watch X3 pairs a lightweight titanium design with advanced health and fitness tracking and multi-day battery life.

Set in the Saudi desert, the event welcomed more than 200 local users to experience the new products first-hand. Blending natural light and shadow, Saudi culture and cutting-edge imaging technology, it offered an immersive journey of photographic exploration, inviting guests to discover new perspectives and capture authentic moments together.

Built around a“Hasselblad True-to-Life Camera” experience, OPPO Find X10 Pro Max combines advanced imaging hardware with OPPO's next-generation LUMO True Image Engine, bringing together detail, color and tone to capture moments as they appear in real life. Alongside the smartphone, OPPO Watch X3 brings a lightweight titanium design, advanced health tracking and extended battery life.

“The Find X Series reflects our relentless pursuit of exceptional mobile imaging,” said Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer at OPPO.“Together with Hasselblad, we are taking another significant step forward with OPPO Find X10 Pro Max, bringing true-to-life detail, color and tone to everyday photography. Simply open the camera and capture the moment as you see it, with no extra settings required.”

At the same time, through its Find Pioneer program, OPPO collaborated with Saudi participants to create Find Saudi, a documentary film. Powered by the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max's advanced true-to-life imaging capabilities, the film explores Saudi Arabia through authentic local perspectives, capturing the people, lifestyles and cultural richness of the Kingdom. Through these perspectives, OPPO aims to share the Kingdom's vibrant character and bring its unique stories and beauty to a wider audience. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="Watch X3" src="#" alt="Watch X3" width="620" data-bit="iit" />

OPPO Watch X3: a lightweight titanium companion

Alongside OPPO Find X10 Pro Max, OPPO Watch X3 brings a lightweight titanium design, advanced health tracking and extended battery life to users in Saudi Arabia. Crafted from aerospace-grade titanium alloy, it weighs approximately 43g and measures 11mm thick-13.4% lighter and 6.3% thinner than Watch X2.1 It is available in Misty Titanium and Obsidian Black.

Watch X3 delivers up to five days of use in Smart Mode and up to 16 days in Power Saver Mode.3 Its 646mAh OPPO Silicon-Carbon Battery and OPPO's Dual-Engine Architecture support this endurance. The performance chip runs Wear OS for demanding tasks, while an efficiency MCU supports low-power daily operations, switching between them to balance performance and battery life.

With more than 100 sports modes, IP69-rated water and dust resistance, ECG functionality4 and the 60-second Wellness Overview, Watch X3 supports users across workouts and daily routines. The Wellness Overview presents 10 health indicators in one minute, including information related to heart health, sleep quality and mental well-being.

Powered by Wear OS 6, Watch X3 brings Google apps and services to the wrist, including Google Maps, Google Wallet, YouTube Music and Gemini.5 Users can access notifications, wellness insights and compatible apps while on the go.

Saudi availability:

OPPO Find X10 Pro Max is priced at SAR 6,699, while OPPO Watch X3 is available for SAR 1,499. The new OPPO Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit is also available for SAR 1,499 and is offered free with the purchase of OPPO Find X10 Pro Max as part of an exclusive limited-time offer valid until December 3.