MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Liquidity can look healthy until a seller tries to exit a size-sensitive position. A snapshot of Bitcoin trading on Kraken 's Canadian dollar market shows how quickly execution costs can widen when the order book does not have enough depth at the top of the market.

Between Friday evening and Saturday morning, 592.24 Bitcoin (BTC ) reportedly traded on Kraken 's CAD venue at an average of CA$51,886 per coin. Using the Bank of Canada's Friday exchange-rate benchmark, that reference price works out to CA$82,798 per BTC -highlighting a large gap between the CAD market prints and the currency-translation baseline.

On Kraken's CAD market, a significant amount of BTC changed hands at prices far below the Bank of Canada exchange-rate benchmark. Even within very short time windows, the best available price for sellers moved sharply, implying limited near-top liquidity. The article's examples show how filling only part of an intended 10 BTC sale can force sellers to accept much lower prices for the remainder. Broader market-structure research cited by the piece suggests weekday spot volume has historically been higher than weekend volume, affecting how easily bids replenish.

Key takeawaysWhy a“tight” bid-ask spread can still be expensive

The core issue is that bid-ask spread alone doesn't describe execution quality for larger orders. A desk attempting to sell the full size immediately can be forced to“walk the book” if the best bids are thin or stop short of covering the entire order quantity.

In that situation, even if the spread looks narrow at first glance, the effective sell price deteriorates as the trade must be executed across multiple levels of the order book. The piece frames this as a practical cost problem: if the best bid covers only part of the intended size, the remainder must be sold at lower prices, erasing any advantage implied by a tight spread.

Kraken CAD: large trades, inconsistent fills

The reported activity highlights how execution can vary even second-to-second. During the period from Friday evening to Saturday morning, 592.24 BTC reportedly traded on Kraken's CAD market at an average price of CA$51,886.

However, the benchmark the article compares against-CA$82,798 per BTC using the Bank of Canada's Friday exchange rate-suggests that the CAD-based prints were not merely reflecting micro-moves, but a much wider dislocation relative to the stated reference.

The article further illustrates this with examples of fill dispersion on Saturday. On the Canadian dollar market, the first of 104 fills fetched CA$31,000 per coin. Looking across the 10.42 BTC sold in that sequence, the average fill price cited drops to CA$25,505-nearly 18% lower than the initial fill level. That kind of intra-sequence variability is consistent with order-book depth constraints and changing liquidity conditions.

Weekend liquidity may matter for execution

Execution quality is closely tied to how quickly market participants replenish bids and how much spot volume is present at any given time. The article points to a study by Coinbase Institutional that examined more than 40 exchanges and found that weekday spot Bitcoin volumes in 2025 were two to three times weekend volumes.

For traders and liquidity providers, that matters because a thinner weekend market typically means fewer standing bids and slower refill rates. If a seller's order is large enough to consume available bids, the desk can quickly encounter lower prices as it works its way down the book-making outcomes highly sensitive to the timing of the sale.

Importantly, the piece does not claim that volume alone fully explains the observed gap between Kraken's CAD trade prices and the Bank of Canada benchmark. But it sets up a direct linkage that market participants can test in practice: when weekend liquidity is lighter, order-book resilience tends to weaken, and effective execution costs rise.

What to watch next: order-book depth and venue-specific pricing

For readers trying to understand the real cost of trading Bitcoin across currencies, the takeaway is straightforward: pay attention to how much of your intended size can be filled at the best bids, not just how tight the spread appears. Going forward, traders should watch whether similar patterns show up across other venues and whether liquidity conditions improve during higher-volume periods, when bids are more likely to refill quickly.

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