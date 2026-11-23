MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) KuCoin has announced that itsis live, offering milestone-based rewards for selected brokers who drive trading activity from newly referred users. The campaign runs fromto(UTC), according to the company.

In its announcement, KuCoin said the programme is aimed at both new and existing brokers seeking to build a user base, as well as invited partners looking to accelerate growth.

Eligibility and participation requirements

KuCoin stated that participation is exclusive to brokers who meet the stated onboarding and invitation conditions. The company listed three groups eligible for the campaign:

New and existing brokers who complete the Broker Pro onboarding process. Invited brokers who received the special campaign offer from KuCoin. Brokers must complete the onboarding and campaign steps described by the company to be considered.

KuCoin also said brokers participating in other special campaigns or receiving other exclusive offers are not eligible, and it added that each broker is eligible to receive only the highest reward tier they reach. Rewards from different tiers cannot be combined, the company said.

Rewards: cash vouchers tied to referred users' trading fees

The campaign offers rewards in the form of cash vouchers, with the maximum reward amount stated as 100,000 USDT. KuCoin said rewards are linked to net trading fees generated by eligible new users and that the reward tier increases as trading fees rise.

KuCoin provided a tier table for cash voucher awards. The tiers listed include:

1,000 USDT net trading fees leading to a 100 USDT cash voucher 5,000 USDT net trading fees leading to a 600 USDT cash voucher 10,000 USDT net trading fees leading to a 1,200 USDT cash voucher 25,000 USDT net trading fees leading to a 3,200 USDT cash voucher 50,000 USDT net trading fees leading to a 7,000 USDT cash voucher 100,000 USDT net trading fees leading to a 15,000 USDT cash voucher 250,000 USDT net trading fees leading to a 40,000 USDT cash voucher 500,000 USDT net trading fees leading to a 100,000 USDT cash voucher

KuCoin added that newly referred users may also receive welcome rewards when they complete required tasks, as described within the campaign framework.

How KuCoin says brokers can take part

According to KuCoin, brokers can participate by completing the following steps:

Log in and register via the campaign page. Click the Participate button to complete enrollment. Invite new users using an exclusive R-code. Drive growth by building the user base and completing the conditions tied to eligible new users.

The company said the campaign is subject to important terms and conditions.

Not a financial promotion

KuCoin's announcement included risk and compliance language, stating that the information is not financial or investment advice and warning that trading involves risk. The company also noted that the programme is governed by terms and conditions.

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