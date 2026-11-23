Barbie's iconic pink world is set to become a holiday destination, offering fans an opportunity to experience the famous doll's colourful universe beyond the toy aisle. The world's first hotel dedicated to Barbie is planned as part of Mattel City, an expanded theme park development at VAI Resort in Glendale, Arizona. The project aims to bring some of Mattel's best-known toys and characters to life through themed attractions, immersive experiences and family-friendly accommodation, allowing visitors to spend several days exploring the brand's imaginative worlds.

Mattel City Theme Park Expands To 14 Acres

The Mattel City development has grown significantly from its original nine-acre proposal and is now planned to cover 14 acres. The expanded project will feature 35 branded experiences inspired by Mattel's popular toy collections and characters.

Rather than focusing on a traditional theme park visit lasting just one day, the development is being designed as a multi-day holiday destination. Visitors will be able to enjoy themed attractions, entertainment and accommodation within the larger resort complex.

Barbie Hotel And Another Mattel-Themed Hotel Planned

The Barbie Hotel will be among the key attractions of the development. Alongside it, developers are planning another Mattel-themed hotel tower featuring specially designed suites and indoor entertainment.

The two hotel additions are expected to provide more than 800 guest rooms. Once completed, they will increase VAI Resort's total accommodation capacity to over 2,000 rooms, making it a major destination for families and fans of Mattel's brands.

Indoor Attractions Designed For Arizona's Summer Heat

The expanded Mattel City project is also being planned with Arizona's extreme summer temperatures in mind. The development will include several acres of air-conditioned indoor spaces, alongside outdoor attractions such as roller coasters.

The combination of indoor entertainment and outdoor rides is intended to help the theme park welcome visitors throughout the year, including during the hotter months.

The wider VAI Resort complex, located near State Farm Stadium in Glendale, is also expected to feature 13 signature restaurants, a spa, a 15,000-seat concert amphitheatre and a 130-foot-tall sky bar ride.

Masters Of The Universe And Polly Pocket To Get Attractions

Barbie will not be the only Mattel character with a dedicated experience at the theme park. Fans of Masters of the Universe can look forward to two interconnected rides inspired by the popular franchise.

Polly Pocket will also have her own attraction, along with an explorable land based on her colourful miniature world. Other familiar Mattel brands, including Monster High, Mattel Games and View-Master, are expected to feature across the development.

These attractions will join previously announced experiences inspired by Hot Wheels and other Mattel properties, bringing several generations of toys and characters together at one destination.

More Details About Barbie Hotel Expected Soon

The Barbie Hotel and the expanded Mattel City development are expected to attract families, theme park enthusiasts and fans of the iconic doll. The project aims to combine themed accommodation with rides, entertainment and interactive experiences, creating a holiday destination centred on Mattel's popular brands.

However, fans will have to wait before making travel plans. VAI Resort and Mattel have said that further details about the development will be announced in the coming months.