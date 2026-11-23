(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationally Recognized Firm Urges Skechers Investors to Explore Class Action Representation Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 21, 2026. Investors who sold shares of Skechers Class A common stock from April 24, 2025 through September 12, 2025, including those who sold shares in the Take-Private acquisition (the“Take-Private Acquisition”) of Skechers by 3G Capital Partners L.P. and its affiliates on September 12, 2025 may be eligible to recover losses. NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- This lawsuit has been filed against Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (“Skechers” or the“Company”) and certain of its officers and directors (collectively, the“Skechers Defendants”), as well as 3G Capital Partners L.P., Greenhill & Co., LLC and related defendants (collectively,“Defendants”) on behalf of a class (the“Class”) consisting of all persons or entities that sold shares of Skechers Class A common stock from April 24, 2025 through September 12, 2025, including those who sold shares in the Take-Private acquisition (the“Take-Private Acquisition”) of Skechers by 3G Capital Partners L.P. and its affiliates on September 12, 2025. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/skechers-usa-inc-skx-class-action-lawsuit. Skechers Case Details The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omitted material facts concerning Skechers' Take-Private Acquisition in the April 24, 2025 Information Statement and related public reports. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that the Skechers Defendants:

(1) falsely represented that the acquisition and the $63 per share consideration were fair; (2) made misleading statements about the mixed merger consideration and the impact of U.S. and China tariffs on the Company; and (3) misled investors about strategic alternatives and efforts to explore those alternatives.

The Complaint further alleges that certain Defendants, including 3G Capital and Greenhill, engaged in a scheme to deceive Skechers shareholders.

What's Next for Skechers Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/skechers-usa-inc-skx-class-action-lawsuit or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Skechers you have until December 21, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Skechers Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Skechers Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

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