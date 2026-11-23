MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationally Recognized Firm Urges Ensign Investors to Explore Class Action Representation

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2026. Investors who purchased (NASDAQ: ENSG) securities between February 10, 2022 and June 18, 2026 may be eligible to recover losses.

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Ensign securities between February 10, 2022 and June 18, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/the-ensign-group-inc-ensg-class_action_lawsuit.

Ensign Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:



Ensign's business model depends on the systematic and widespread neglect of elderly people who live in its facilities, including those with needs for high levels of care;Ensign's abuse and neglect includes not giving residents enough food, medical attention, or even basic toiletries as well as failing to respond to residents in clear distress, which has resulted in resident deaths;Ensign uses self-reporting measures as a way to cover up that it systematically neglects patients;Ensign defrauds Medicaid and Medicare by taking federal funds to help patients who need high levels of care, and then neglecting those same patients;Ensign falsifies the number of hours that Certified Nursing Assistants spend with residents;Ensign engages in an illegal scheme to rent the licenses of Administrators who are not generally present at, nor actually managing, its facilities;Ensign materially understated the reputational and litigation exposure that comes with a dangerous, abhorrent, and illegal business model; andas a result, defendants' statements about Ensign's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

What's Next for Ensign Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/the-ensign-group-inc-ensg-class_action_lawsuit. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Ensign you have until December 7, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Ensign Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Ensign Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

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