MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miren, the agentic infrastructure company, today formally launched with its platform that gives developers the ability to run any application, anywhere they need it, without becoming a solutions expert or having to setup and configure the application. Developers are using Miren to deploy applications more than 500 times weekly across more than 100 organizations.

“Absolutely love Miren. One command and we're live on our own servers, with TLS, databases and preview environments handled magically by coding agents. It's the deploy experience for the agentic era!” said Emi Gal, founder of Ezra, a medical imaging company now part of Function Health.

Analysts on Miren:



“Miren is addressing one of the biggest challenges in modern application development: giving developers the flexibility to run applications anywhere without adding another layer of operational complexity. As enterprises expand across hyperscalers, sovereign clouds and private infrastructure, managing distributed clusters becomes increasingly difficult. Our research found that 61% of developers cited tool fragmentation as a productivity barrier, reinforcing the need for more unified approaches to application delivery and operations. Miren's open-source runtime combined with centralized management, real-time deployment visibility and AI-assisted operations offers a compelling approach to simplifying that complexity. The opportunity is to move beyond managing infrastructure one cluster at a time toward an agentic operating model where developers can focus on building and delivering applications while automation handles more of the operational burden. As enterprises move AI workloads from experimentation into production, platforms that combine infrastructure flexibility, operational visibility and governed automation will be critical to scaling application development,” said Paul Nashawaty, Practice Lead and Principal Analyst, Application Development, ECI Research. “Developers should be able to get an application running without first becoming infrastructure experts. Coding agents make it easier to start a project, but developers still need somewhere to deploy it and a practical way to keep it running. Miren addresses that need with an open-source runtime that developers can run on infrastructure they choose. For developers without a platform team or an established deployment platform, that is a useful proposition: fewer pieces to assemble before getting an application into users' hand,” said Stephanie Walter, Practice Leader - AI Stack, HyperFRAME Research.

Setting up and maintaining systems like Kubernetes require a platform team of experts in individual components such as containers, authentication and database management. But application developers do not want to have to function as a platform team where they have to split their time between building applications and becoming experts in the platform itself. At the same time, developers are writing 10 times as much application code with their coding agents and demand even more from their runtime platform.

Miren handles the platform for application developers so they can focus on building and scaling their team and applications. Miren's highly integrated components relieve the team from having to be solutions experts in every element - from databases to TLS certs to agentic operators.

“Miren brings a platform expert to every user no matter where they run their software. From laptops to homelabs to clouds to on-prem, Miren Cloud provides an agentic operator that gives users the peace of mind from knowing that their applications are safe,” said Evan Phoenix, founder and CEO of Miren.

Miren's open-source runtime is a flexible, agentic application platform that runs anywhere. Developers can install Miren on any of their existing servers which create a Miren cluster that can be run across hyperscalers, sovereign cloud providers and private infrastructure.

Miren Cloud builds on the runtime, providing a managed product experience across clusters located anywhere across the internet. The managed experience includes centralized authorization, high-level observability and data backup. Rather than dealing with a sprawl of clusters, developers are able to keep on top of applications across any number of clusters.

New capabilities include:



AI-assisted operations give developers a simple interface to an agentic operator

Managed clusters give developers the option to use Miren without maintaining the underlying infrastructure.

Real time deployment visibility lets developers track and understand their applications over time and troubleshoot issues as they arise Automatic and scheduled cluster upgrades to maintain security, performance and stability

Miren has raised $3 million in pre-seed funding from BlueYard Capital and Union Square Ventures.

About Miren

Miren enables developers to deliver applications to their users in all geographies and all networks across the globe. Miren provides the same unified, vertically integrated workflow regardless of the application. Its platform allows developers to stay focused on their unique value without becoming a solutions expert. Miren's founding team is former HashiCorp infrastructure experts, and the company is remote first. For more information, simply visit: .

Media and Analyst Contact:

Amber Rowland

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