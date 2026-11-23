MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The network says a percentage fee grows with a publisher's success while the service stays the same









NICOSIA, Cyprus, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A farmers market can charge its sellers a fixed price for the stall or a share of everything they sell. In affiliate marketing, publishers have almost always paid the second way. AffMarket, a new affiliate network based in Nicosia, Cyprus, now offers the first, with one monthly subscription and no share taken from any commission.

"With a percentage, the better your month, the more you pay for exactly the same service," said Bartosz Magielski, chief marketing officer of AffMarket. "A good month should be good for the person who did the work."

Publishers are the websites, creators and marketers who send customers to brands and earn a commission when those customers buy. Many of them run ads with their own money and earn only when a campaign produces a sale. Networks that pass the commissions on usually keep part of each one, so the bill rises with every successful campaign while the network's work stays the same.

AffMarket replaces that share with a flat fee. The advertiser's rate for each offer goes to the publisher in full, and AffMarket says no other affiliate network has combined a subscription with a 0% cut on every offer it carries. The catalog starts with about 20,000 campaigns.

The company is open about who the model suits. A publisher who earns a few commissions a year is likely better off paying a percentage, while the flat fee is meant for people who do affiliate marketing as their main business. New subscribers can get a full refund within 14 days, which AffMarket says is enough time to run the same offer on two networks and compare the payments.

Payouts are automated, and each comes with an invoice for publishers who run registered businesses. AffMarket is also adding an MCP server in its Pro and Business plans, so publishers will be able to connect their accounts to AI assistants such as Claude and ChatGPT.

About AffMarket

AffMarket is a subscription-based affiliate network headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus. Publishers on the network receive the full rate set by the advertiser and pay one monthly fee instead of a commission.

Media contact

Bartosz Magielski,

Chief marketing officer, AffMarket

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