The Mont Alpi Artwood Elite Series six-burner L-shaped outdoor kitchen, now available at Grillio.

Each Artwood Elite module arrives pre-assembled, with the rotisserie kit included on every grill.

Every Mont Alpi product at Grillio is on sale starting November 18, including the new fully modular Artwood Elite outdoor kitchen line.

WHEAT RIDGE, CO, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Grillio has opened its Black Friday Mont Alpi BBQ island sale, taking up to 10% off every product in the Mont Alpi catalog beginning November 24, 2026. The sale coincides with the launch of the Mont Alpi Artwood Elite Series, a new line of fully modular outdoor kitchens now available at Grillio.The Mont Alpi Artwood Elite Series six-burner L-shaped outdoor kitchen, now available at Grillio.The Elite Series is built around one idea: the buyer decides the layout. Each kitchen starts with a 32-inch four-burner or 44-inch six-burner grill module, both supplied with a heavy-duty rotisserie kit and a fitted cover. From there, buyers add the modules they want, including storage, drawers, a trash cabinet, an outdoor fridge, a sink, a beer dispenser, and a kamado cabinet. A 90° corner module turns a straight run into an L-shape.Every Artwood Elite module shares the same 36-inch counter height and 27-inch depth, so any module can sit next to any other, in any order. A kitchen can start small and grow later without replacing what is already in place.Individual Elite modules are regularly priced from $1,928 to $5,101. Ready-made Artwood Elite islands range from $6,132 for a 7 ft. straight island with a four-burner grill and drawers to $18,838 for a 15.5 ft. L-shaped kitchen with a six-burner grill, fridge, sink, trash, storage, and drawers. Ready-made layouts cost the same as buying the modules separately, and Black Friday discounts apply to these prices.“Black Friday is the best time of the year to buy a BBQ island, and this year our customers also get first pick of a brand new line,” said Mark Shapiro, Co-Founder of Grillio.“With the Artwood Elite, you choose the grill, choose the cabinets, and arrange them to fit your patio. If your plans change, you add a module instead of starting over.”Each module arrives fully pre-assembled with its porcelain countertop already fitted. Modules stand on gliding castor wheels with leveling feet, so setup means rolling them into position and connecting them. According to Mont Alpi, an Elite Series kitchen can go from delivery to cooking in under an hour. The grills ship ready for propane, with a natural gas conversion kit available separately.

Mark Shapiro

Grillio, LLC

Mont Alpi Artwood Elite Series Grill Islands: Arrange the Modules Your Way

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Black Friday Mont Alpi BBQ Island Sale: Grillio Announces Launch of New Artwood Elite Series and Up to 10% Off News Provided By Grillio, LLC November 23, 2026, 17:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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