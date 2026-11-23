MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Ahead of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti on Tuesday, actress Niki Walia decided to take a trip down memory lane, recalling the way she celebrated Gurpurab growing up.

"My fondest memories are from the society where I grew up. Every year, everyone would come together, contribute whatever they could and organise three days of prayers and langar. We celebrated Gurpurab like one big family, and all of us would eagerly wait for those days. I remember how we would all stay up late helping with the langar. Everyone had something to do, and we would happily spend those hours together. There was so much joy in doing these little things together. Honestly, it was one of the most beautiful feelings, and even today, thinking about those days brings a smile to my face," Niki recalled.

Sharing the teachings from Sikhism that are close to her heart, Niki mentioned 'Ik Onkar' and the idea that everyone should be treated equally.

She also said that, to her, religion means more than just following simple practices. According to her, the teachings should be reflected in one's everyday behavior.

"The biggest thing Sikhism has taught me is the meaning of Ik Onkar – that there is one God and we are all equal. A person deserves same respect irrespective of the caste, religion, gender or background he/she belongs to. For me, devotion is more than mere rituals. It's the way you live your life and the way you treat the people around you. Helping others and doing seva are simple ways of giving back, and I feel everyone can do their bit in their own way. These are some of the values I have grown up with and continue to believe in. Above all, I feel humility is very important. The higher you rise in life, the more humble you should become," Niki said.