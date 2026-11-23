MENAFN - IANS) Brussels, Nov 23 (IANS) Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever on Monday warned that his government would no longer be able to govern if no budget agreement is reached before provisional spending arrangements take effect.

"In the absence of a budget agreement before the provisional twelfths come into force, the government can de facto no longer govern, and its existence will therefore come to an end," his office said, adding that the prime minister would convene the leaders of the five coalition parties to seek a way out of the crisis.

The warning came as about 50,000 people, according to police, marched through Brussels in a national demonstration called by Belgium's three main trade unions against the government's austerity measures and declining purchasing power. Youth and civil society groups also took part, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Belgium's two main airports cancelled nearly all scheduled flights on Monday after some air traffic controllers went on strike. Public transport was also disrupted.

De Wever's office said it had proved impossible to reach an agreement at a meeting with his deputy prime ministers on Monday morning because one coalition partner rejected the proposed budget balance. Local media identified the party as the Flemish socialist party Vooruit.

Earlier in the day, King Philippe regretted the lack of progress in the budget talks and encouraged De Wever to keep working toward an agreement as soon as possible, the Royal Palace said. De Wever will brief the king on the negotiations every week.

De Wever had tendered his resignation on November 2 after budget talks collapsed. The king refused to accept it on November 6 and asked him to resume negotiations.

The five-party coalition has been negotiating a multi-year budget plan aimed at a fiscal adjustment of about 10 billion euros (about 11 billion U.S. dollars) by 2029. On November 20, the government approved a preliminary draft bill on provisional budget arrangements for early 2027.

–IANS

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