Four AI-enabled products, battlemindAI, battleviewAI, battleplanAI and battlereadyAI, connect data, systems and people from first indication to final engagement. Developed in the UAE over three years in stealth by a team of more than 100 engineers, the software unites defense expertise with AI engineering under one principle: AI enabled, human accountable.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates – November 2026 – defenseAI, a UAE-based developer of Artificial Intelligence software for the defense sector, today announced its launch after three years in stealth mode. During that period, the company has assembled a team of more than 100 engineers, built a proprietary AI native battle management software suite and deployed its first systems. It designs and engineers its next generation c5i battle management systems in the UAE, a milestone for the country's defense technology sector and a clear signal that sovereign capability in military AI is being built at home. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Modern operations generate more information than any headquarters can comfortably absorb. Data arrives from sensors, platforms and allies in different formats, across classification boundaries and uneven networks, while the time available to act on it continues to shrink. Human-led decision-making is reaching its cognitive limits in scale, speed and accuracy. defenseAI exists to make complex environments more understandable and manageable for the people who must act in them. Its proposition fits in a single line: one picture, faster decisions, decisive advantage.

defenseAI enters the market with a proprietary software suite that together form a continuous chain from data to action: battlemindAI, the c5i battle management backbone; battleviewAI providing situational awareness and battlespace analytics; battleplanAI for strategic planning and decision making, and battlereadyAI for operational readiness.

Hisham Fadel, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of defenseAI, said:“Launching defenseAI in the UAE is a statement of intent. Our software is engineered here, by teams who combine defense expertise with AI engineering of the highest standard, and that matters to the forces who will rely on it. Commanders need one picture, faster decisions and decisive advantage. We deliver all three, and we keep judgement and authority firmly with the people accountable for the outcome. Three years in stealth mode gave us the time to build with discipline: more than 100 engineers, a proprietary suite and systems already in the field.”

DefenseAI is now engaging with defense organizations to discuss operational requirements, integration environments and program objectives.