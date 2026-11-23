MENAFN - Mid-East Info) US futures point to a sharp bounce after the S&P 500 slid into correction territory, but doubts over AI returns and Fed tightening keep sentiment fragile. Wednesday's PCE data is the key test. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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By Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst, Capital | 23 November 2026

A strong rebound is signalled: the Nasdaq 100 is up 2.5% and S&P 500 futures are gaining around 2%, while the FTSE 100 is up about 0.9% and the DAX 40 about 1.3%. After Friday's rout: the S&P 500 fell into correction territory and the Nasdaq 100 dropped more than 5% in a single session, with Nvidia down 14%. The AI trade under scrutiny: investors increasingly question whether the enormous sums invested in AI infrastructure can generate sufficient returns. Bonds and the Fed: Treasury yields fell sharply on Friday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned about the risks of excessive Fed tightening, and a 50bps hike in December is still on the table. The key event: Wednesday's US PCE report and the second reading of Q3 GDP, with thinner liquidity around Thanksgiving.

Key takeaways:A rebound attempt after a brutal Friday

Global markets are attempting to stabilise this morning. US futures are pointing towards a strong rebound, with the Nasdaq 100 up 2.5% and S&P 500 futures gaining around 2%. European stocks have opened higher, with the FTSE 100 gaining around 0.9% and the DAX 40 up around 1.3%, although sentiment remains fragile.

The recovery follows Friday's sharp selloff, which pushed the S&P 500 into correction territory and saw the Nasdaq 100 fall more than 5% in a single session. Investors appear willing to buy into the recent weakness, but it remains too early to determine whether this marks a sustainable recovery. The AI trade is unwinding

The biggest concern remains the unwinding of the AI trade. Despite Nvidia's strong earnings and Anthropic's high-profile market debut, investors are increasingly questioning whether the enormous sums being invested in AI infrastructure can generate sufficient returns. Nvidia's 14% decline on Friday and renewed weakness in semiconductor stocks highlight how quickly confidence has deteriorated. Bonds send a warning signal

The bond market is providing an interesting signal. US Treasury yields fell sharply on Friday as investors sought safety, suggesting that concerns about economic growth and financial stability are beginning to compete with expectations of further Federal Reserve tightening. The dollar has also eased modestly this morning, while gold is recovering after several difficult sessions.

Comments from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warning about the risks of excessive Fed tightening have added to the debate over whether monetary policy could become another source of pressure on the economy. This week: PCE data and a thin Thanksgiving market

The main event later this week will be Wednesday's US PCE inflation report, alongside the second reading of Q3 GDP, which could influence expectations for the Fed's December decision, as a 50bps jumbo hike is still on the table. With US markets closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday and trading shortened on Friday, thinner liquidity could amplify price swings. What it means for the Gulf

For Gulf investors, Friday's rout and today's rebound show how quickly global risk sentiment can swing. The recovery in gold and the softer dollar are worth watching in a region where gold is both a store of value and a popular retail asset. Most regional currencies are pegged to the dollar, so the Fed's December decision matters for local borrowing costs. And with US liquidity thin around Thanksgiving, regional traders should be prepared for sharper moves around Wednesday's data.

THE PRESENT MATERIAL MUST BE REGARDED AS MARKETING COMMUNICATION AND SHOULD NOT BE INTERPRETED AS INVESTMENT RESEARCH OR INVESTMENT ADVICE.