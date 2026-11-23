Markets Attempt A Rebound After Friday's AI Rout, But Confidence Remains Fragile
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) US futures point to a sharp bounce after the S&P 500 slid into correction territory, but doubts over AI returns and Fed tightening keep sentiment fragile. Wednesday's PCE data is the key test. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn By Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst, Capital | 23 November 2026 Key takeaways:
-
A strong rebound is signalled: the Nasdaq 100 is up 2.5% and S&P 500 futures are gaining around 2%, while the FTSE 100 is up about 0.9% and the DAX 40 about 1.3%.
After Friday's rout: the S&P 500 fell into correction territory and the Nasdaq 100 dropped more than 5% in a single session, with Nvidia down 14%.
The AI trade under scrutiny: investors increasingly question whether the enormous sums invested in AI infrastructure can generate sufficient returns.
Bonds and the Fed: Treasury yields fell sharply on Friday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned about the risks of excessive Fed tightening, and a 50bps hike in December is still on the table.
The key event: Wednesday's US PCE report and the second reading of Q3 GDP, with thinner liquidity around Thanksgiving.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment