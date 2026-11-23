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ANTALYA, Türkiye, November 2026: Advanced Technology and Research Council's nature technology company Nabat and Indonesia's Coordinating Ministry for Food Affairs (CMFA) have signed a collaboration agreement at COP31 to advance AI-powered mangrove ecosystem management in Demak, Central Java.

The agreement facilitated by ATRC was signed by Dr [AW1] Nani Hendiarti, Indonesia's Deputy Coordinating Minister for Food Accessibility and Safety, and Mehdi Ajana, Nabat's Vice President of Strategy and Growth, who represented Reda Nidhakou, Nabat CEO, at the ceremony.

The collaboration builds on the two countries' longstanding environmental cooperation, including their co-launch of the Mangrove Alliance for Climate at COP27. It translates that shared commitment into a practical collaboration programme combining UAE-developed technology with Indonesian scientific expertise and local environmental knowledge.

Nabat will adapt its ecology-specialised AI models to Indonesia's coastal conditions through two complementary pilots. The first will combine satellite imagery with more than 20 environmental predictors, including hydrology, elevation, soil and tidal conditions to identify and prioritise suitable areas for mangrove restoration. The second will combine drone LiDAR, field measurements and soil sampling to establish a field-validated baseline of mangrove carbon stocks, supporting future monitoring and verification.

The work will involve Indonesian technical and academic partners and provide digital field-data collection training for institutions and coastal communities. Findings will be made available through NabatOS, Nabat's AI-powered ecosystem management platform.

Dr Ir Nani Hendiarti, Deputy Coordinating Minister for Food Accessibility and Safety of Indonesia, said:“This collaboration marks a stronger commitment by Indonesia and the UAE to pioneering science- and technology-driven solutions for mangrove conservation, climate action and coastal resilience. It also translates high-level diplomatic commitments into concrete action through the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC), co-chaired by our two countries.”

Reda Nidhakou, CEO of Nabat, said:“At Nabat, we believe that restoring nature at scale requires science, technology and reliable data. Through this collaboration, we will adapt our ecology-specialised AI models to Indonesia's local conditions, working alongside Indonesian experts to make restoration planning more precise and carbon monitoring more reliable. Our ambition is to turn advanced technology into practical tools that deliver measurable benefits for nature and the communities that depend on it.”

ABOUT NABAT Nabat is an Abu Dhabi-based nature technology company within the Advanced Technology Research Council ecosystem. Its NabatOS platform uses AI, geospatial data and field science to help institutions assess, restore and monitor ecosystems.