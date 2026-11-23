Baba Ramdev Criticizes Comparisons Made Between Hindu Deities

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Monday sharply rebuked individuals who make casual or rank-based comparisons between Hindu deities, specifically targeting remarks claiming "Ram mahan hain, Krishna toh tedhe medhe hain" and condemning follow-up comments doubling down on the characterisation of Lord Krishna as "tedhe" even after apologising or bowing before Banke Bihari in Vrindavan.

Speaking in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, Ramdev denounced the remarks as a breach of religious decorum and called out the speaker with blunt criticism. "Those who made comparisons between Gods and Goddesses-'Ram mahan hain, Krishna toh tedhe medhe hain'-and later apologised and bowed before Banke Bihari. What did they say later? 'Krishna toh tedhe hi hain.' You have lost it. Hypocrite. I am saying this deliberately; do not speak such things. Nobody in society has the right to say petty things. There is decorum, discipline and protocol for everything," he said.

Baba's remarks come after purported videos of Dhirendra Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, circulated widely on social media, drawing fierce criticism across political and religious spectrums for alleged derogatory comparisons involving Hindu deities. In the viral video clip, Shastri was purportedly heard saying, "Our God stands perfectly straight too. In the temple, he is standing straight as well, and is simple. Your God's one name is crooked; he also walks crookedly and stands crookedly too." The remarks, made during an event in Mathura, have triggered widespread outrage, with several leaders demanding an unconditional apology from the Bageshwar Dham chief.

Speaking to reporters during a three-day religious Katha from November 22-24, Shastri said, "Through our religious discourses, we continue to spread the message of Sanatan culture and unity, urging everyone to stay together like brothers. If we remain united, the country, our culture and traditions will prosper. Love, harmony and brotherhood will flourish... Taking forward the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam ', we have once again come to Pathankot for a three-day Katha. People from all sections of society, including representatives from the religious and administrative leadership, are participating. By God's grace, our work is to spread the message of Sanatan Dharma,” he added.