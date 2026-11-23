Delhi Court Denies Bail to PG Operator After Fatal Building Collapse

A Delhi court has denied regular bail to Shubham Tyagi, one of the operators of the paying guest (PG) accommodation where a building collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan area in September, killing seven people, including five students and two labourers. The court observed that Tyagi could have foreseen the danger arising from the ongoing construction activities but“prioritised his financial benefits above the life and safety of innocent students/labours”.

Additional Sessions Judge Dhirendra Rana, while rejecting his bail application on November 23, observed that Tyagi was in occupation and control of the property and was duty-bound to ensure the safety of the students staying there, even if the construction work was not being carried out under his instructions. The court said that if the construction work was not under his control, he was duty-bound to get the premises vacated until the work was completed.

The court noted that Tyagi, along with co-accused Sudhanshu Lovenish Kumar, had taken the building on rent from its owners through a rent agreement executed on September 6, 2025, and subsequently started running a boys' PG accommodation under the name 'Hostel Daze'. It observed that the accused persons had started operating the PG without properly verifying the structural safety and design of the building.

Rejecting the defence argument that Tyagi was not responsible for the construction work, the court observed that he was in occupation and control of the premises after executing the rent agreement with the co-accused. The judge further observed that Tyagi was a qualified legal professional and was aware of the laws and rules governing the operation of a PG accommodation but allegedly failed to follow them.