President Murmu Meets Chief Justice of India and Manipur Governor

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday met Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant and Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Rashtrapati Bhavan. In a post on X, Rashtrapati Bhavan said,“Shri Justice Surya Kant, Chief Justice of India, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

Shri Justice Surya Kant, Chief Justice of India, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 23, 2026 In another post, it said,“Governor of Manipur Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

Governor of Manipur Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 23, 2026 Meanwhile, on Friday, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova also called on the President, where the two sides discussed opportunities to strengthen India-Bulgaria trade, investment and technological partnerships, with the implementation of the India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement emerging as a key area of focus. In a post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said the President highlighted the significant opportunities that the implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement would create for both countries.

"H.E. Mrs Velislava Petrova-Chamova, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President noted that the implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement presents significant new opportunities for India and Bulgaria to further strengthen their trade, investment and technological partnerships," Rashtrapati Bhavan said. Petrova-Chamova arrived in New Delhi earlier today for a three-day official visit from November 20 to 22, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

Earlier, on Thursday, President Murmu received credentials from the newly appointed envoys of Greece, Spain and Nepal at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, marking the formal presentation of credentials by the three diplomats. The envoys who presented their credentials were Georgios Petmezakis, Ambassador of Greece; Alfredo Martinez Serrano, Ambassador of Spain; and Dr Nishchal Nath Pandey, Ambassador of Nepal. Sharing the development on X, Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr Georgios Petmezakis, Ambassador of Greece; Mr Alfredo Martinez Serrano, Ambassador of Spain; and Dr Nishchal Nath Pandey, Ambassador of Nepal, at Rashtrapati Bhavan." (ANI)