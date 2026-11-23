Section 163 Imposed in Madurai Over Karthigai Deepam Festival Row

The row surrounding Karthigai Deepam on November 24 deepened on Monday with the District Magistrate and Collector Nishanth Krishna imposing prohibitory orders across Madurai district, barring any assembly, agitation, demonstration, procession or public meeting and prohibiting any person from climbing Thiruparankundram Hill, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The order, based on police inputs warning of a possible "breach" of public tranquillity during the Karthigai Deepam festival in Thiruparankundram, is in force from 9 pm on Monday until 10 am on November 25, unless withdrawn earlier.

The City Police Commissioner reported credible inputs that persons of two communities from Madurai and other districts may gather in large numbers and agitate in and around Madurai city, and sought orders under Section 163(1) for the whole city. The Superintendent of Police reported credible inputs of large-scale mobilisation likely to cause confrontation and breach of peace, with the potential for disturbances to spread to other parts of the district. The order states that the imminent possibility of public safety being affected cannot be ruled out in Thiruparankundram and elsewhere in the district, and that prohibiting such gatherings is necessary in the interest of human life, public safety and tranquillity.

The order does not apply to processions, assemblies, meetings or demonstrations permitted by the competent authority, subject to conditions, assemblies or processions purely for sports, those on the occasion of a wedding, funeral or similar domestic occurrences, those on the occasion of a religious ceremony, rituals and festival observances of the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple, Thiruparankundram, performed by the Temple Administration through authorised personnel and officials, meetings, assemblies or processions held under statutory or other express legal authority Those exempted by the State Government by general or special order, and those held under the auspices of the State or Union Government. It also does not apply to anything done in pursuance of the Supreme Court's November 20, 2026 order in W.P.(C) No. 1280 of 2025 and SLP (C) Nos. 27891–27910 of 2026 and connected matters and existing religious observances at customary locations, and lawful religious activities, access and enjoyment of the Dargah and other institutions on the hill, as protected under Para 14(vi) of the Supreme Court order, subject to police regulation.

On Sunday, the Tamil Nadu government's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HRCE) has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, asking to review a one-time interim arrangement for lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on November 24. Attention is now on whether the Supreme Court will take up the petition for an urgent hearing on Monday.

The Karthigai Deepam row centres on a protracted legal dispute over lighting the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar atop Madurai's Thiruparankundram hill situated near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah. The controversy originated in November 2025 when local authorities withheld permission for the hilltop ritual due to law-and-order concerns, a decision subsequently overturned by the Madras High Court in December 2025 and reaffirmed by a division bench in January 2026, which directed the ceremony to proceed in coordination with the police and the Archaeological Survey of India. The Tamil Nadu government then escalated the matter to the Supreme Court, which issued notice on the state's plea in August 2026. Most recently, on November 20, 2026, a bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting for November 24 without establishing a legal precedent or resolving broader ownership and customary claims.

Meanwhile, security has been stepped up at Thiruparankundram in Madurai ahead of the Karthigai Deepam festival on Tuesday, with thousands of police personnel deployed, more than 70 CCTV cameras installed and bomb disposal squads conducting checks at sensitive locations amid the ongoing dispute over lighting the ceremonial lamp atop the hill. Madurai City Police Commissioner Rajendran has prohibited drones and UAVs over the hill and surrounding areas on November 23 and 24, declaring the hill, including its summit, the Girivalam pathways, the road from the entrance arch to the 16-Pillar Mandapam and the areas between the Girivalam route and the foothills, a "Red Zone" under Rule 24 of the Drone Rules, 2016.

The review petition has drawn significant criticism from the BJP and AIADMK, with Congress Tamil Nadu President Manickam Tagore saying the Karthigai Deepam would be lit at Thiruparankundram as it has been for years, while the BJP and AIADMK lashed out at the state government over the move. Speaking to ANI, Tagore said the government's intention was clear: not to disturb communal harmony and goodwill in the state. He accused the RSS, Hindu Munnani, the BJP and "the BJP's B-team like Annamalai" of wanting to create communal tension. "The intention of the govt is very clear: we don't want to disturb the communal harmony and goodwill in Tamil Nadu, while the RSS, Hindu Munnani, the BJP, and the BJP's B-team like Annamalai all want to create communal tension in Tamil Nadu. We are all standing here in Thiruparankundram. Everybody wants the Deepam to be lit in the place where it is-for many years it has been lit there. But we are very clear that in Thiruparankundram, the Deepam will be lit. Lord Muruga's Karthigai Day will be celebrated," Tagore said, calling the occasion "a historic day." He said those trying to disturb peace would be rejected. However, AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said there was no difference between the DMK and the TVK. He alleged the DMK uses Thiruparankundram to instigate debate based on religion, and called the TVK government's "footsteps of appeasing one section" highly condemnable. Tamil Nadu BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy called the review petition "nothing but the appeasement of minorities," alleging the TVK government was trying to keep intact the votes of the minority community.

As it happened, Tiruchchirappalli Railway Division Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Balak Ram Negi highlighted the railways efforts for the devotees. Two holding areas have been set up with passenger amenities such as reservation facilities, water facilities, and toilet facilities. "We are running more trains this year as well. Today, we are running 14 trains from the Villupuram side and 16 trains from the Katpadi side, a total of 30 trains. Tomorrow we will run even more: 37 trains in total. Last year, the train size was also smaller. Now this year, instead of eight-coach electric multiple units (EMUs), we are running 12-coach EMUs, so we can manage the crowd very easily. There is greater deployment of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), our railway protection personnel-we have deployed 150 personnel, and from the state police as well, around 150 personnel are available. Medical facilities, first-aid facilities, 108 ambulances, and everything else are provided," he told ANI.