Trump Backs Jensen Huang Reinstatement Amid China Security Concerns

Washington DC [US], November 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he gave Nvidia's board sufficient "assurance" regarding CEO Jensen Huang's position amid allegations linked to China, stating that he would not have recommended Huang's reinstatement if he believed the executive had done anything wrong. Speaking to American network CNBC following Huang's return as Nvidia CEO, Trump was asked whether he had assured the company's board of directors that Huang would not face prosecution. "I didn't use the word 'prosecuted', but I said that we believe-and I put out a statement; I think you probably saw that-we believe he's fine. He's absolutely fine. I gave them enough assurance," Trump said.

When asked about his support for Huang's reinstatement, Trump said, "If I thought that he did something wrong, I wouldn't be recommending to his board to hire him." Trump's remarks come amid continuing scrutiny over allegations involving Huang's reported relationship with a potential Chinese intelligence asset and concerns over the alleged diversion of advanced American AI chips to China. Defending Huang's return to CNBC, Trump described him as a genius whose technological expertise was important for the United States, saying there was "nothing wrong with a comeback". "We have to protect our geniuses, and he's certainly a genius. And I believe that you have to protect our geniuses. We don't have enough of them," Trump said.