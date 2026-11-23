Tejashwi Yadav Slams Bihar Government Over Crime and Corruption Issues

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 23 (ANI): Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Monday expressed deep concern over what he called the "rising incidents of crime" against women and slammed the BJP-led Bihar government over corruption. He told ANI, "Crime, bureaucratic interference and corruption have reached alarming levels, from block offices and police stations to government headquarters. Nitish Kumar has been in power for nearly 20 years, but Bihar continues to lag in education, healthcare and employment. Universities are struggling, and people are questioning what the state has achieved. The rising incidents of crimes against women and minor girls are also deeply concerning. Janta Dal United has become Janta Dal Divided."

Earlier in the day, Tejashwi Yadav launched a multi-pronged attack on the ruling NDA following the swearing-in of newly elected members of the Bihar Legislative Council. Yadav accused two independent MLCs of violating anti-defection rules by joining the BJP, defended local protesters in Raghopur against criticism from JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, and alleged that naming the Kacchi Dargah–Bidupur Ganga bridge 'Nitish Setu' marks the political burial of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected MLCs, Tejashwi Yadav congratulated the new legislators while reiterating his demand to disqualify two MLCs - Bansidhar Brajwasi and Rahul Raj - who won the biennial Council polls as Independents before joining the BJP, after eight newly elected members took oath in the Bihar Legislative Council. "We extend our best wishes to the newly elected members who have taken their oaths. We have an objection regarding two individuals who have violated the rules. The regulations clearly state that if an independent candidate wins an election and subsequently joins a political party, their membership is forfeited. We intend to raise this matter with the Chairman again. We are in consultation with our legal team and will also approach the court; under the existing rules, both of these individuals should lose their membership," he said.(ANI)