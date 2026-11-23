Pargat Singh Urges PM Modi to Reopen Kartarpur Corridor and Border Trade

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President Pargat Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Union Government to reopen the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and resume cross-border trade through the Attari-Wagah border, citing the religious significance of the corridor and the economic interests of Punjab.

In a post on X, Pargat Singh said he had urged the Prime Minister to take steps towards reopening the corridor and restoring trade through the border, highlighting their importance for the Sikh community and various sections of Punjab's economy.“I have written to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, urging the reopening of the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and the resumption of trade through the Attari-Wagah border. The Kartarpur Corridor holds deep religious and spiritual significance for the Sikh community, while cross-border trade is vital for Punjab's economy, traders, farmers, transporters and labourers,” he said.

Emphasising that national security should remain the priority, the Congress leader also called for due consideration of Punjab's religious sentiments, economic interests and livelihoods.“National security must remain paramount, but Punjab's religious sentiments, economic interests and livelihoods must also receive due consideration,” he said. Pargat Singh further urged the Centre to initiate diplomatic engagement and take concrete steps towards restoring both the corridor and cross-border trade.“I urge the Union Government to initiate the necessary diplomatic engagement and take concrete steps to reopen the corridor and resume trade through the Attari-Wagah border in the larger interest of Punjab and its people,” he added.

The services of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor were suspended with effect from May 7, 2025, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. On Friday, MLAs of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) have also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to reopen the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on the occasion of the 557th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on November 24, 2026, citing the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, the MLAs highlighted the significance of Kartarpur Sahib for the Sikh community and expressed concern over devotees being unable to have darshan of the historic shrine situated across the border. The letter stated that the Sikh community was experiencing deep anguish at being deprived of the opportunity for open darshan of the sacred shrine on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary. Highlighting the spiritual and historical importance of the shrine, the MLAs noted that Sri Kartarpur Sahib was the place where Guru Nanak Dev Ji spent pivotal years of his life and imparted the principles of honest livelihood, meditation on the Divine Name and sharing with others. The letter also recalled Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings of universal brotherhood, love, equality and human unity, stating that his message continued to inspire people across the world.