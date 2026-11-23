Rajat Dalal Warns Avinash Mishra To Stay Away From Actress Eisha Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): Reality TV personality Rajat Dalal has warned actor Avinash Mishra to stay away from Eisha Singh amid speculation about a fallout between the television actors. Rajat, who considers Eisha his younger sister, also accused Avinash of trying to create a narrative around the reported rift.

In a video shared on Instagram, Rajat took a swipe at Avinash over his reported decision to play 'Bewafa Nikli Hai Tu' during a recent club appearance. He also called on media platforms to fact-check information before sharing it. Rajat also addressed Avinash directly, claiming that he had personally asked him on four occasions to "stay away" from Eisha.“I have explained to him four times, calmly, that he needs to stay away from Eisha. We have nothing to do with what he did; he should continue his work and stay away from us,” he said in the video.

Rajat further took a dig at Avinash over his reported decision to play 'Bewafa Nikli Hai Tu' during a club appearance, suggesting that the song choice was aimed at creating an impression that he had been treated unfairly.“He is now playing Bewafa Nikli Hai Tu. What message is he trying to convey? That he is the decent one and has been treated unfairly,” Rajat added.

Speculation about Eisha and Avinash's reported fallout gained momentum after reports claimed that the two had unfollowed each other on social media. An alleged voice note attributed to Eisha's mother also surfaced online, with claims of infidelity reportedly being made against Avinash. However, the authenticity of the audio and the allegations have not been independently verified. Eisha also appeared to address the situation through an Instagram Story. In her post, she wrote about trusting someone who had allegedly betrayed her and suggested that she could reveal names and evidence if the situation continued. Eisha and Avinash were linked after appearing together on Bigg Boss 18, where they grew close. Their equation had often sparked dating rumours, although neither actor had publicly confirmed being in a relationship.