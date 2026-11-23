MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHERY tests hybrid battery protection and vehicle safety against heat, flooding, underbody scrapes and collisions across markets. At its Global Safety Challenge in São Paulo on 10 November, the same TIGGO9 completed over 50 water crossings within 24 hours. Following the tests, no water ingress was detected in the battery pack, insulation resistance exceeded 500 MΩ and the vehicle started normally.

Around 50 local automotive media representatives observed and participated. During the demonstration, the TIGGO9 completed three water crossings at 10, 20 and 30 km/h. TIGGO7, TIGGO8 and TIGGO9 also tackled successive bends, gravel and potholes, demonstrating handling across different surfaces.









TIGGO9's CHERY Super Hybrid (CSH) high-voltage battery pack has IP68-rated dust and water protection. A high-strength steel underbody plate helps protect battery modules and high-voltage circuits from gravel impacts and ground contact.

In Romania, the TIGGO9 CSH battery housing showed no visible corrosion or leakage after 24-hour saltwater immersion. After reinstallation, the vehicle underwent an underbody scraping test over a step; the battery remained stable, and no high-voltage fault codes were reported. In Indonesia, the TIGGO8 CSH battery completed 53 hours of seawater immersion. After reinstallation, the battery management system (BMS), high-voltage power distribution and powertrain operated normally. In Malaysia, the battery was exposed to an open flame above 1,000°C for 80 seconds. In Uzbekistan, it was exposed to direct sunlight above 40°C, then to continuous fire for 100 seconds. No thermal runaway propagation, high-voltage abnormalities or structural deformation occurred. The programme brings together engineering validation across different regions, testing battery protection against the extreme conditions associated with coastal environments, rough roads and high temperatures to support high safety standards worldwide.

Separately, TIGGO7 won four safety awards at the 2026 ASEAN NCAP Grand Prix Awards in Sepang, Malaysia, on 10 November: the Excellence Award for Best SUV and Best Safety Performance awards for Adult Occupant Protection, Safety Assist and Motorcyclist Safety. Guided by its“Safety. For Family” principle, CHERY tests its vehicles under conditions that reflect the real-world challenges families face in different markets, assessing their performance in these situations.

Note: Demonstrations involved specific vehicles and test conditions. Actual performance may vary by configuration, road conditions and environment. Refer to locally available models and the owner's manual for applicable features.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:



CONTACT:...