MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WES' first approved mitigation bank in Idaho provides a new wetland and stream mitigation option for development and infrastructure projects in the region

ROBERTS, Idaho, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westervelt Ecological Services (WES) is pleased to announce the approval of the Snake River Mitigation Bank (Bank), a 150-acre wetland and stream restoration project in Jefferson County, Idaho. Approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District, the Bank provides new compensatory mitigation options for unavoidable impacts in Eastern Idaho. This Bank is the first mitigation bank approved in Idaho since 2005 and is WES' first approved mitigation bank in the State.

The Bank is located along the Snake River within a landscape historically shaped by ranching and agricultural use. A flood-control levee separates portions of the historic floodplain from the Snake River, while grazing and invasive vegetation have contributed to the degradation of existing wetlands and stream channels.









Existing trample and chisel from decades of grazing will be replaced with mosaic wetlands that support native plant and animal species.

The restoration plan includes 66.56 acres of wetland re-establishment, rehabilitation, enhancement, and the restoration of nearly 4,400 linear feet of perennial stream. WES will restore relic stream channels and floodplain hydrology, incorporating beaver dam analogs to encourage water to spread into the surrounding floodplain. The team will manage invasive vegetation to promote native plant growth and habitat. Together, these improvements will strengthen the ecological function and resilience of the Snake River floodplain.

The Bank site is permanently protected through a conservation easement held by the U.S. Land Conservancy and long-term management funds held by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to ensure its ecological functions are maintained in perpetuity.

For more information about the Snake River Mitigation Bank and credit availability, contact Maria Caiola at (720) 656-9324 or ....

About Westervelt Ecological Services: Westervelt Ecological Services is a leading provider of mitigation and conservation banking solutions, focused on restoring and preserving wetlands, streams, and critical wildlife habitat. A division of The Westervelt Company, a nearly 140-year-old land stewardship organization based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, WES delivers mitigation and conservation banking and restoration solutions to support responsible development across the United States. To learn more visit .

Contact:

Maria Caiola | Business Development Representative

(720) 656-9324 |...

Nick Picha | Project Manager

(720) 365-1223 |...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at