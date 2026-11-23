MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The cards Everli's shoppers use at the supermarket checkout on every order now run on Stripe, improving Everli's unit economics with a revenue share on purchases made with those cards, more granular control and a foundation to keep building on

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everli Global Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVRL), a leading e-grocery technology and fulfillment platform in Italy, has moved its shopper cards to Stripe. On every order Everli fulfils, a shopper pays for the groceries at the supermarket till with their own Everli card, and every one of those cards is now issued through Stripe Issuing. The move further improves Everli's unit economics and margins, with a revenue share on its shoppers' in-store purchases, and gives it more granular control over its shopper cards and a foundation to keep building on.

Under the agreement, Everli earns a revenue share on the purchases its shoppers make in store. The purchasing step of every order, which earned nothing before, now further improves Everli's unit economics and margins.

The move to Stripe gives Everli a base for what it builds next. With customers and shoppers now both paying through Stripe, and with the granularity of control Stripe provides, Everli will be able to develop new capabilities on Stripe's infrastructure and keep improving every part of the order journey and of its own operations.

"We have been rebuilding and modernizing every part of our technology stack to give Everli a foundation for growth, and how our shoppers pay in store is part of that," said Salvatore Palella, CEO and Founder of Everli. "Moving to Stripe gives us more granular control over every aspect of our shopper infrastructure, and a foundation to build on. Every order ends with one of our shoppers paying at a supermarket till. It is a fixed part of how we operate, and until now it earned us nothing. Now it earns us a revenue share."

Stripe-issued cards are live for all Everli shoppers across Italy.

About Everli

Everli is a major e-grocery technology & fulfillment platform in Italy, seamlessly connecting consumers with their favorite grocery retailers through a fully integrated digital marketplace. By managing the entire logistics chain, from online ordering to in-store picking and last-mile delivery, Everli empowers retailers to offer a premium online shopping experience without the need for additional infrastructure, staffing, or operational changes. Its model is built on exclusive partnerships with the country's top grocery chains, ensuring broad product availability and trusted brand access for consumers. At the heart of Everli's operations is a dedicated network of trained shoppers who ensure accuracy, freshness, and reliability with every order. Everli's union-endorsed delivery framework reinforces its commitment to fair labor practices while supporting consistent service quality at scale. For more about Everli, visit You can also follow Everli on LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws with respect to the parties and the Business Combination set out in the Registration Statement. Melar's and/or Everli's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. No representations or warranties, express or implied are given in, or in respect of, this press release. When this press release uses words such as“may,”“will,”“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement with respect to the Business Combination; (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties and definitive agreements with respect thereto; (3) the inability to complete the Business Combination, including due to failure to obtain approval of the shareholders of Everli and Melar or other conditions to closing of the Business Combination; (4) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of the combined company's securities on Nasdaq or another national securities exchange following the Business Combination; (5) the ability of Melar to remain current with its SEC filings; (6) the risk that the Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the Business Combination; (7) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (8) costs related to the Business Combination; (9) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (10) the inability of Everli to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the Business Combination; (11) the risk that additional financing in connection with the Business Combination, or additional capital needed following the Business Combination to support Everli's business or operations, may not be raised on favorable terms or at all; and (12) other risks and uncertainties included in documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Melar and/or Everli.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors” section of the Registration Statement referenced above and other documents filed by Melar and Everli from time to time with the SEC. These filings will identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. There may be additional risks that neither Melar nor Everli presently knows, or that Melar and/or Everli currently believe are immaterial, that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For these reasons, among others, investors and other interested persons are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Past performance by Melar's or Everli's management teams and their respective affiliates is not a guarantee of future performance. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on the historical record of the performance of Melar's or Everli's management teams or businesses associated with them as indicative of future performance of an investment or the returns that Melar or Everli will, or may, generate going forward. Neither Melar nor Everli undertakes any obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

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