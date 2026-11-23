MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agencies Can Now Automatically Discover, Classify and Govern Hundreds of Petabytes of Data, So They Know What's Shareable, What's Protected and What's Ready for AI

FREMONT, Calif. and RESTON, Va., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secuvy, the AI data readiness engine that automates data preparation at petabyte scale, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Secuvy's Public Sector distributor, making Secuvy available to Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Educational organizations through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP V), Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and E&I Cooperative Services contracts.

"Government agencies are being asked to deliver AI results on data estates that nobody has fully mapped, and the preparation work in front of them is measured in years of manual effort," said Mike Seashols, CEO at Secuvy. "Carahsoft puts an automated alternative in front of those teams at the scale they actually need, and we look forward to working with Carahsoft and its reseller partners to make our technology more accessible to the Public Sector."

Government agencies hold hundreds of petabytes of data they cannot fully see, classify or safely put to work, and most are still preparing it by hand. Secuvy automates that work, discovering and classifying structured, unstructured and non-pattern data across the infrastructure agencies already run, so teams know what they have, what belongs in AI applications and what must be protected.

Secuvy finds, classifies and tags agency data wherever it already resides, without moving files or altering systems of record. Classification isn't pattern-based, so Secuvy catches what rule-driven tools miss: Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), personally identifiable information, health records and proprietary research. Nobody has to write a rule for every file format first. The platform runs inside the agency boundary, on premise or in a Government cloud region, so data never leaves the customer's control.

Key capabilities include:



Discovery and classification across pattern and non-pattern data for CUI/CMMC/ITAR compliance.

In-place classification that identifies sensitive and mission-critical data without predefined rules.

Full contextual linkage connecting related data across systems to the applications and users that touch it. Continuous discovery that automatically feeds current classification results to active AI pipelines.



"With the addition of Secuvy to our offerings, we are able to address AI data readiness at the scale our customers actually operate at," said Rob Pickle, Sales Director overseeing the Secuvy Team at Carahsoft. "Discovery and classification are where most agency AI programs stall. We look forward to working with Secuvy and our reseller partners to help Government customers move past that point."

Secuvy's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 230-7597 or ...; or register to visit with Secuvy at Carahsoft's Public Sector reception at NVIDIA GTC DC, taking place Tuesday, December 1, 2026, 7:15 – 9:30 p.m. EST.

About Secuvy

Secuvy is the AI data readiness engine that automates data preparation at petabyte scale. Secuvy discovers, classifies and governs structured, unstructured and non-pattern data in place, so organizations know what they have, what belongs in an AI model and what must be protected without moving data or rebuilding infrastructure. Headquartered in Fremont, CA, Secuvy serves Government agencies and enterprises putting proprietary data to work in AI. Visit .

Contact

Sam Newnam, CMO, Secuvy

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About Carahsoft's AI Portfolio

Carahsoft's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators, and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft's AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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