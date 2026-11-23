SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SplitSecure, the cybersecurity technology provider, today unveiled a new access control platform based on secret splitting technology. The platform is intended to replace traditional access controls tools such as password managers, PAM, and vaults. On launch, it supports passwords, passkeys, one-time codes, SAML & OIDC federation, SSH, x.509 CA, OpenPGP, code signing (Nitro, Google Chrome Extensions), and general secrets vaulting.

The platform is intended for secure organizations of all sizes, including both large enterprise plans and a free plan for teams of up to six.

The access control space today contains a wide variety of tools. A secure organization would typically require a password manager, MFA app, vault, certificate manager, and PAM, among other tools. But despite their variety, all these tools use a common architecture where clients' secrets are stored in a singular“vault”. It is this architecture SplitSecure seeks to disrupt, with a new way of storing and using secrets based on secret-splitting.









Secret splitting is the practice of breaking secrets across multiple devices rather than storing them in one location. This has been common practice in classified government environments for over thirty years but has historically been seen as high-effort and has had only limited adoption in industry. SplitSecure's new platform is a significant advance of the state of the art, offering a ready-to-use implementation of techniques that were previously limited to advanced security teams in elite organizations.

Because of this general advancement, SplitSecure is able to replicate the functionality of many common tools. Its new platform provides password management, MFA, vaulting, certificate signing, and more PAM functionality such as shared accounts and resources. Supported resource types include passwords, passkeys, one-time codes, SAML 2.0 sign-ons, secrets, certificates, SSH certificates, signing keys, OpenPGP identities, and crypto wallets.

This new technology also offers the particular advantage that it cryptographically guarantees the service provider has no access to client's secrets. This is in contrast to traditional PAM tools, in which the provider holds the“keys to the kingdom” at all times and a compromised vendor may be able to compromise client information.

Tristan Morris, CEO of SplitSecure, commented:“We were very ambitious [...] we wanted a tool where people didn't have to trust us as the provider, whereby design they're the custodians of their own secrets. But we also wanted it to be so easy to use you could imagine a non-technical person using it instead of a password manager. We've done that, and it's amazing to see it launch.”

He also noted that SplitSecure's new platform integrates with common identity providers for an easier transition.“It should always be easy to set up,” he said.“Migration, first time setup, our goal was for that to take under half an hour.” Details on supported security and privacy frameworks are available in the SplitSecure Trust Center.

The free plan of SplitSecure's new platform, which is available to all customers now, offers access control with the following key differentiators:

Zero trust, just-in-time access, zero standing privilege, on-demand step-up authentication, multi-party approvals, and quantum resistance come as standard.SplitSecure can condense two to five tools in the security stack.Root keys are held exclusively by the customer, so SplitSecure as the vendor has no access to customer secrets.Every privileged action are logged automatically with full context on every plan. Paid plans can view the logs for security analysis and forensics.

About SplitSecure

SplitSecure is a cybersecurity technology provider, established to develop and modernize secret splitting technology. After being founded in 2025 by Tristan Morris and Marc Tremblay, it raised $4.7M from Cowboy, Twelve Below, and Cofound Ventures. Its access control platform combines PAM, password and passkey management, secrets vaulting, and auditing in one product, with root keys held exclusively by the customer.

SplitSecure's new access control platform is free for teams of up to six. Learn more at splitsecure.com or read the documentation.

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Website: splitsecure.com

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Slava Pashchenko

SplitSecure

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