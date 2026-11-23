MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition underscores the commitment AppFolio has to innovation, a culture of excellence, and powering the future of the real estate industry

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF), the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry, announced it has been named to three Fortune lists: Fortune Future 120 (No. 43), Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology (No. 19), and Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents (No. 26). The recognitions reflect the company's momentum, industry-leading innovation, and great people and culture.

Recognized for Long-Term Growth

Fortune and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) created the Future 120 to identify companies with the capacity to grow from within, a trait they call corporate vitality. This year, more than 3,500 eligible companies were evaluated on the ambition of their growth agendas, the strength of their growth teams, and the dynamism of their cultures, using 15 forward-looking factors across Growth Ambition, Talent Density, and Growth Culture. The placement reflects sustained investment in the AppFolio Performance Platform and in the people who build it.

“I'm proud of this recognition, and even prouder of the AppFolians behind it. We want to do our best work here, with a clear picture of what great looks like and real support for the life we're building outside of work, whether that's growing a family, caring for a loved one, or coming back from leave. When AppFolians thrive, so do the customers we serve,” said Elizabeth Barat, Chief People Officer at AppFolio.

A Culture Built for Performance

Fortune and Great Place To Work also named AppFolio to Best Workplaces in Technology and Best Workplaces for Parents. Both rankings draw on Great Place To Work's employee survey, which measures trust in management, connection with colleagues, and loyalty to the company. The parents ranking also assesses family-focused benefits.

AppFolio supports working parents and caregivers with paid parental and caregiver leave, fertility and family care benefits, and coaching through Maven. In that survey, 94% of AppFolio employees say it is a great place to work, and 94% say they can take time off when they feel they need to.



Learn more about careers at AppFolio: Learn more about the AppFolio Performance Platform:

About AppFolio

AppFolio is the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative performance platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business. For more information about AppFolio, visit appfolio.com.

For more information, please contact:

AppFolio

...