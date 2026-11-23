SEO for Lawyers, LLC dba LawSEO

OKF by todds turns website content into clean, structured files, with free hosting and monthly refreshes for up to 300 eligible pages.

- Todd Stager

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Todd Stager, SEO Expert, and founder of SEO for Lawyers, LLC, has launched OKF by todds, a free web tool designed to make website content easier for compatible AI tools to access and process. Available at href="" rel="external nofollow" todd, the service converts public webpages into clean Markdown and organizes them into a hosted AI Sitemap using Open Knowledge Format.

Webpages often surround useful information with navigation menus, scripts, cookie notices and repeated layout elements. AI tools must separate that material from the content they need. OKF by todds provides an alternative representation that preserves useful headings, paragraphs, lists, links, tables and code while removing much of the surrounding clutter.

When an AI tool uses these cleaner files, it can process less irrelevant text. The potential benefit extends beyond individual websites: reusable, structured content can reduce repeated extraction work and make information easier to exchange across compatible AI systems.

The service uses Open Knowledge Format, an open format built around Markdown files and structured metadata. It also generates a downloadable llms file that provides guidance and links to the prepared content. These formats offer a readable, portable approach rather than requiring a proprietary content reader.

Visitors can try a single-page conversion free, with no login. They enter a public webpage URL, review an editable Markdown preview, and download the generated files individually or as a ZIP bundle. Conversion extracts existing source material rather than inventing or summarizing claims.

Website owners can also enroll eligible sites with up to 300 public HTML pages in the free hosted service. It creates a hosted AI Sitemap and provides footer code linking to that sitemap, alongside a discreet todds credit link. The branding link uses the nofollow attribute.

The hosted service includes monthly recrawls to refresh the generated content while the required footer links remain visible and verified. Owners can download llms for installation on their own servers; monthly updates refresh the hosted files rather than automatically replacing a downloaded file on the customer's website. Sites exceeding 300 pages can request custom pricing.

The tool is intended to improve content accessibility for AI systems that support or choose to use these resources. Publishing an AI Sitemap does not guarantee that an AI provider will discover, crawl or cite a website, and it does not guarantee improved search rankings.

To try the free tool, visit todds.

TODD R STAGER

SEO for Lawyers, LLC

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Todd Stager, SEO Expert, Launches Free AI Sitemap Tool Using Open Knowledge Format News Provided By SEO for Lawyers November 23, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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