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Kenan Thompson, Twyla Garrett and James Gowen, Senior Vice President for New Revenue Generation & Chief Sustainability Officer, Verizon at NYSE Launch

Twyla Garrett, founder of IMPACT ReadyTM at New York Stock Exchange Verizon Launch

New York Stock Exchange Launch Featured AI Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Opportunities for Small Businesses to Compete for Multimillion-Dollar Contracts

- Twyla Garrett, founder of IMPACT ReadyTMNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Emmy Award-winning actor, comedian and entrepreneur Kenan Thompson joined Twyla Garrett, founder of IMPACT ReadyTM, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) recently for a special fireside chat celebrating the launch of Verizon 's Small Business Supplier Accelerator (SBSA) and its landmark commitment to invest $5 billion in U.S. small business suppliers through 2030. The initiative includes $150 million in dedicated opportunities for New York small businesses and reflects a broader commitment to strengthening the nation's small business ecosystem.Verizon invited over 30 New York small businesses to the NYSE for a one day summit of valuable information, opportunities and resources. A highlight of the program was an engaging fireside conversation between Garrett and Thompson, co-founder of entertainment production company Artists for Artists (AFA). The discussion explored entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence, business innovation and the importance of equipping small businesses with the infrastructure and resources needed to compete at the highest levels for multimillion-dollar corporate and government contracts.The daylong event brought together business leaders, entrepreneurs and industry innovators to spotlight the future of small business growth, technology and economic opportunity. As part of the day's programming, members of the Verizon team witnessed the NYSE's iconic Opening Bell ceremony at 9:30 a.m. and Closing Bell ceremony at 4:00 p.m. on November 9th.In addition, on October 29th the New York Stock Exchange also welcomed executives and guests of (NYSE: VZ) to celebrate the initial rollout of Verizon's Small Business Supplier Accelerator (SBSA), Vandana Venkatesh, Executive Vice President & Chief Legal Officer, and James Gowen, Senior Vice President for New Revenue Generation & Chief Sustainability Officer, who officially rang The Opening Bellmarking a significant moment in the company's commitment to expanding opportunities for small businesses nationwide. Video:A key part of this effort is Garrett's innovative IMPACT ReadyTM AI-enhanced platform, which provides entrepreneurs with the operational infrastructure, technology and business capabilities needed to become procurement-ready, pursue larger contracts and build sustainable businesses. The platform is designed to help small businesses navigate complex procurement requirements, strengthen internal operations and position themselves for corporate and government contracting opportunities.Garrett, an accomplished entrepreneur with experience in federal contracting, homeland security and multimillion-dollar real estate development, brings a unique perspective to the intersection of technology, business development and economic empowerment.“Small businesses don't just need access to opportunities; they need the infrastructure, tools and capabilities to compete for them. Our partnership with Verizon represents an important step toward bridging that gap by connecting Verizon's $5 billion commitment to the technology, resources and operational support small businesses need to compete for larger contracts. Through IMPACT ReadyTM, we're helping entrepreneurs move beyond simply being contract-ready to building sustainable, scalable businesses equipped to compete for and successfully execute larger opportunities. Together, we're creating a pathway for small businesses to participate in and benefit from the next generation of economic growth,” said Twyla Garrett, founder of IMPACT ReadyTM.Thompson's participation underscored the importance of entrepreneurship, innovation and creating pathways for business owners to translate vision into lasting success.The NYSE gathering represented an important milestone in advancing a new model for small business development-one that combines corporate investment, technology and practical business infrastructure to help entrepreneurs compete in an increasingly complex marketplace.ABOUT IMPACT READYTMIMPACT ReadyTM is an AI-enhanced business readiness and operational infrastructure platform founded by entrepreneur Twyla Garrett. Designed to help small businesses strengthen their operations, improve procurement readiness and pursue corporate and government contracting opportunities, IMPACT ReadyTM provides technology-enabled tools and resources to help businesses build the capabilities necessary to grow, scale and compete.

Priscilla Clarke

Clarke PR Global LLC

+1 240-476-9643

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Kenan Thompson Joins IMPACT ReadyTM Founder Twyla Garrett at NYSE for Verizon's $5B Small Business Initiative News Provided By Clarke PR Global LLC November 23, 2026, 16:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry



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