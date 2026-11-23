zinfi ai studio partner management software

ZINFI AI Six Pillars

Customers can set the level of AI autonomy for each capability, including no AI at all

- Sugata Sanyal, Founder and CEO, ZINFI TechnologiesPLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a provider of partner relationship management (PRM) software, today announced ZINFI AI Studio, a set of 50 AI use cases built into its Unified Partner Management (UPM) platform. The use cases are organized across the platform's six zones: Onboard, Enable, Market, Sell, Incentivize and Accelerate.Customers choose the AI level for each capability, from Foundation (workflow and rules with no AI) to Autonomous. The company says the full partner lifecycle can run with no AI turned on.“AI exposes every seam in a tool-by-tool stack. ZINFI UPM is one platform: one Unified Partner Record, one set of permissions and audit, and AI levels customers set, capability by capability,” said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO of ZINFI Technologies.What is includedThe 50 use cases are distributed across the zones as follows: Onboard (8), Enable (7), Market (7), Sell (11), Incentivize (8) and Accelerate (9). Each is assigned one primary business outcome: expand (17), protect (12), create pipeline (10), lower program cost (6) or accelerate (5).Examples include partner application scoring (Onboard), content search (Enable), campaign creation by message (Market), deal registration by message and co-sell account matching (Sell), market development fund (MDF) request handling and proof-of-performance validation (Incentivize), and an AI concierge for partner questions (Accelerate).Four AI levelsCustomers set levels using what ZINFI calls the Autonomy Dial, by feature, role or partner level:Foundation: rules and workflow with no AI (1 use case)Assistive: AI answers, drafts or recommends, and a person does the work (31)Semi-Autonomous: AI prepares the work and a named person approves before anything changes (17)Autonomous: AI completes the task within customer-set limits, logs each action, and can be reversed (1)ZINFI says no capability runs at the Autonomous level by default, and that any use case requiring human approval is classified as Semi-Autonomous.Where partners access itTwenty-six of the 50 use cases run through omnichannel or headless access. Twenty-one are available in tools such as Slack, Microsoft Teams and email, and five let partners' own AI assistants call ZINFI functions through an MCP server. The remaining 24 run in the partner portal and admin console, or inside the platform with results shown in reports and alerts. The release extends the omnichannel and headless capabilities ZINFI announced on November 12, 2026, and the MCP server it opened in early access on August 24, 2026.GovernanceAccording to ZINFI, the use cases operate under the same permissions, rules and audit trail as the rest of the platform. Actions are recorded on the Unified Partner Record, including who acted, what changed and the before and after state.Pricing and availabilityZINFI says AI pricing is consumption-based, so customers pay only for AI capabilities they turn on. Customers can enable use cases individually. Use case counts, levels and access surfaces are drawn from the ZINFI AI Studio page ( ) as of November 19, 2026.Customer data citedIn the G2 GridReport for Partner Relationship Management, Fall 2026, ZINFI received a 4.9 out of 5 average rating from 625 verified reviews, and G2 lists it as a Leader in the category. The report cites an average go-live time of 2.2 months and a 10-month payback period. Separately, ZINFI says that in more than 200 of its own discovery conversations with prospective customers, 78% described their partner operations as manual.About ZINFI TechnologiesZINFI Technologies, Inc. provides partner management software for technology and manufacturing companies, including partner programs, onboarding, a partner portal, learning, channel marketing, deal registration, co-selling, CPQ, MDF, rebates and commissions. Its UPM platform includes 30 applications across six zones and 10 core modules. The company is headquartered at 6200 Stoneridge Mall Road, Suite 300, Pleasanton, CA 94588. More information is at .

Ken Bhowmik

ZINFI Technologies, Inc.

+1 385-282-4719

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ZINFI Technologies Introduces AI Studio, Adding 50 AI Use Cases to Its Partner Management Platform News Provided By ZINFI Technologies November 23, 2026, 16:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, Telecommunications



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