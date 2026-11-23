Flow Ninja now builds client websites on Sanity as well as Webflow, with one embedded WebOps team for the build, SEO and AEO.

The state of the CMS 2027, Flow Ninja research on what startups, the Fortune 500 and the 10,000 most-visited websites run on, published on 12 November 2026.

Forbes Cloud 100 companies by main CMS: Contentful 21, Webflow 18, Sanity 16 and WordPress 14. Source: Flow Ninja scan of the 2025 Forbes Cloud 100 list, 11 November 2026.

The WebOps company keeps building on Webflow and adds Sanity CMS, with SEO and AEO so client sites can be found in Google and cited in AI answers

- Uros Mikić, founder and CEO of Flow NinjaSTOCKTON, IL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Flow Ninja, a WebOps company that builds and runs websites for enterprise marketing teams, is now a Sanity Agency Partner and builds client websites on Sanity as well as Webflow. The company says it is adding Sanity because its clients asked for it, and because those clients now need websites that are found in Google and cited in AI answers.Flow Ninja has been a Webflow partner since 2020, was named Webflow's Enterprise Partner of the Year in 2023 and continues to build on Webflow. As it grew, it took on clients running other popular content management systems (CMSs), and Sanity is the one they ask for most, the company says. Sanity stores content as structured data that websites, apps and AI tools can read."We follow what our clients need, and today they need two things: a platform that fits how their teams work, and a website that people find in Google and that AI assistants cite," said Uros Mikić, founder and CEO of Flow Ninja. "Webflow stays a core part of our work. Enterprise teams that choose Sanity now get the same embedded team and the same focus on search."Flow Ninja's research points the same way. The state of the CMS 2027, published on 12 November 2026, combines a scan of 13,026 websites with BuiltWith data. Among the 10,000 most-visited websites, Sanity gained more sites than any other CMS from October 2025 to October 2026, up 32 sites, or 39.5%, to 113, while the 11 main platforms together lost 245. In the 2025 Forbes Cloud 100, 90 companies run a CMS and four platforms hold 69 of them: Contentful 21, Webflow 18, Sanity 16 and WordPress 14.Alongside its builds, Flow Ninja runs search engine optimization (SEO) and answer engine optimization (AEO), which aims to get a company's pages cited in AI answers from tools such as ChatGPT and Google's AI Overviews. The report found that every platform it checked now offers AI agents, so being 'AI-ready' no longer sets one apart; how well content is structured and governed does."Enterprise teams now ask us two questions about a website: will people find it in Google, and will AI assistants cite it," said Miša Vučković, Head of Client Strategy at Flow Ninja. "Our SEO and AEO work answers both, whether the site runs on Webflow or Sanity."The move is part of Flow Ninja's shift to a WebOps model for enterprises: an embedded team builds, launches and runs the website as an ongoing operation, from migration and new pages to SEO and AEO, on the platform the client chooses. Flow Ninja's Sanity agency services cover Sanity development and ongoing WebOps.About Flow Ninja. Flow Ninja is a WebOps company for enterprise marketing teams. It builds, launches and runs websites on Webflow and Sanity, with SEO and AEO so those sites can be found in Google and cited in AI answers. Founded in 2015, Flow Ninja is a global team that started in Europe, working with clients across North America and EMEA. It has worked on more than 200 B2B websites for companies including Checkout, Upwork and Trustly. Flow Ninja has been a Webflow partner since 2020 and is a Sanity Agency Partner.

Mihajlo Ivanović

Flow Ninja

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Flow Ninja Becomes a Sanity Agency Partner, Adding Sanity to Its Webflow Work News Provided By Flow Ninja November 23, 2026, 16:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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