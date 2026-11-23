MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Bootstrapped by founder Benjamin McConnell, GeniusLab runs on-campus homework support, tutoring, chess, STEM and art programs in California and Arizona.

- Benjamin McConnell, Founder, GeniusLabSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GeniusLab, an after-school enrichment company founded in 2023 by Benjamin McConnell, now runs on-campus programs at more than 50 elementary schools across California and Arizona. The company, registered in California as YourGeniusLab LLC, reached that milestone in about three years without outside investment and now generates approximately $700,000 in annual revenue.GeniusLab programs take place in classrooms at each school and begin as soon as the school day ends. Offerings include homework support and tutoring, chess, STEM and art. About 90% of that revenue comes from programs paid for by parents. GeniusLab also runs school-funded academic intervention programs and previously held government contracts for intervention programs in San Francisco.McConnell, 25, who goes by Ben, grew up on O'ahu in Honolulu and attended Punahou School. Before founding GeniusLab, he spent two years tutoring at public elementary schools on O'ahu, including Ala Wai Elementary, a Title I school. He started GeniusLab while he was in college.The company's early growth turned on a change of name. GeniusLab first offered its program as“Affordable 1 on 1 Tutoring” and received no referrals during its first year. After the program was renamed“Homework Club,” families began referring other families.“For a year, we called it Affordable 1 on 1 Tutoring, and nobody referred us,” said Benjamin McConnell, founder of GeniusLab.“When we renamed it Homework Club, parents started telling other parents. The program was the same. The new name made it popular."GeniusLab follows the same process each time it opens at a new school. The company offers several classes, takes sign-ups from families, and then runs the classes that draw the most interest.The company also tracks academic results in its intervention work. In a math intervention program at a Northern California elementary school, the share of students scoring proficient rose from 12% to 42%, and the share in the lowest performance tier fell from 75% to 8%, according to GeniusLab program data.Since its founding, GeniusLab has hired more than 250 tutors.“Every school is different, so we don't assume we know what a campus needs before we get there,” McConnell said.“What stays the same is who we hire. We look for tutors who care about the kids in front of them.”GeniusLab plans to continue expanding to additional elementary schools. More information is available at yourgeniuslab.About GeniusLabGeniusLab (YourGeniusLab LLC) is an after-school enrichment company founded in 2023 by Benjamin McConnell. The company runs on-campus homework support, tutoring, chess, STEM and art programs at more than 50 elementary schools in California and Arizona, along with school-funded academic intervention programs. GeniusLab has grown to approximately $700,000 in annual revenue without outside investment and has hired more than 250 tutors.

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GeniusLab, Founded by Benjamin McConnell, Tops 50 Elementary Schools News Provided By GeniusLab November 23, 2026, 16:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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