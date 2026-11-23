Community volunteers help provide 415 meals to local families and shelters across the Treasure Valley

- Shawnda Huffman CEO and Founder of Tuuti.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tuuti Agency continued its commitment to the Treasure Valley community on Thursday, November 19, volunteering at the 12th annual Morley Nelson Elementary Thanksgiving Dinner. Through its Thoughtful Thursday community initiative, the Boise-based creative communications and marketing agency helped decorate and serve a Thanksgiving meal to 240 students and family members. In total, the event provided 415 meals, extending its impact to City Light Women's Home and Interfaith Sanctuary.

For 12 years, Hidden Springs neighbors have come together to provide a free Thanksgiving dinner for families at Morley Nelson Elementary, a Title I school in Boise. The event offers a welcoming space for people of all ages to share a warm holiday meal, build connections, and experience the generosity of neighbors who care about their community.

The tradition has deep roots at Tuuti. CEO and Founder Shawnda Huffman helped establish the dinner alongside her Hidden Springs neighbors more than a decade ago and has remained involved ever since. Tuuti team members have also become part of the tradition through the agency's Thoughtful Thursday initiative.

“When we started this dinner 12 years ago, we wanted to bring neighbors together and create something meaningful for local families,” said Shawnda Huffman, CEO and Founder of Tuuti.“Seeing that tradition continue, and watching kids learn the importance of showing up for their community, means a lot to me. I'm proud that our Tuuti team continues to carry that spirit of giving forward.”

Children help keep the tradition alive. Each year, young volunteers work alongside parents and neighbors to serve food, refill drinks, clear tables, and welcome guests, learning the value of service firsthand.

This year's dinner brought together approximately 60 volunteers and served 240 people at Morley Nelson Elementary. An additional 150 meals were provided to City Light Women's Home and 25 to Interfaith Sanctuary, bringing the total to 415 meals distributed throughout the community.

Through Thoughtful Thursday, Tuuti team members volunteer with local nonprofits and community organizations throughout the year, putting the agency's people-powered, purpose-driven values into action.

As the dinner marks its 12th year, Tuuti is proud to continue supporting a tradition that brings neighbors together and inspires the next generation to give back.

To learn more about Tuuti's community involvement and Thoughtful Thursday initiative, visit tuutiagency or follow @tuuti on Instagram.

About Tuuti:

Tuuti is a women-owned, award-winning marketing agency built for brands that want impact, not noise. Blending strategy, creativity, and performance, we help brands amplify their unique voice, make meaningful connections, and bring bold, modern marketing to life across brand, digital, social, and PR. That's the Power of U, Backed by Us.

Caylie Shelton

Tuuti

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Tuuti Agency Gives Back at 12th Annual Morley Nelson Elementary Thanksgiving Dinner News Provided By Tuuti November 23, 2026, 16:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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