SALT CEO Brendan McCarthy, Hutto TX

The home services company also staffed KVUE's Veterans Day telethon phones, which raised $175,676 to fund two 2027 trips for about 100 Central Texas veterans.

HUTTO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SALT Plumbing, Air & Electric has donated $5,000 to Honor Flight Austin, presenting the gift during KVUE's second annual Honor Flight Austin telethon on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2026. Members of the SALT Plumbing, Air & Electric team also staffed the telethon phone bank during the broadcast, taking pledges from viewers across Central Texas. The contribution supports Honor Flight Austin's all-expenses-paid trips that carry Central Texas veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials built in their honor.The daylong telethon raised $175,676, according to KVUE. That total includes $50,000 in matching funds from Nancy and Nyle Maxwell, a commitment that community donations fully secured over the course of the day. KVUE reported that the amount is enough to fund two trips in 2027, each serving about 50 veterans, giving roughly 100 Central Texas veterans the opportunity to make the journey next year. KVUE's coverage of the broadcast showed local businesses and donors presenting checks on air while volunteers handled incoming calls.Honor Flight Austin is a nonprofit organization funded by private companies, banks, and individuals, which allows veterans to travel at no cost. It operates as an independent hub of the national Honor Flight Network, which works to bring veterans to the memorials honoring their service. Each trip departs from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, and volunteer guardians accompany the veterans as they tour the national monuments and war memorials in the capital.“Honor Flight gives veterans the chance to stand at the memorials built for them, surrounded by people who are grateful for their service,” said Brendan McCarthy, CEO of SALT Service Co.“The telethon showed how much Central Texas cares about the people who served. Contributing to that total, and spending the day answering phones alongside so many neighbors, was a direct way for the company to help put more veterans on those flights next year.”The donation is part of the company's ongoing community giving. SALT Plumbing, Air & Electric coordinates much of that work through SALTcares, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides HVAC systems, water heaters, and electrical safety upgrades to Central Texas families in need. In 2026, the company also sponsored the Cedar Ridge High School volleyball program and held a SALTcares Senior Citizen Day giveaway in August. The Honor Flight contribution directs that giving toward veterans living in the same communities the company's technicians serve each day.SALT Plumbing, Air & Electric is a family-owned home services company providing plumbing, heating and air conditioning, electrical, and generator services to homeowners throughout Central Texas, including Austin, Hutto, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Pflugerville, Georgetown, and Leander. Founded in 1984, the company operates under SALT Service Co., is owned by the McCarthy family with second-generation leadership, and is headquartered in Hutto. It holds Texas state licenses for electrical, HVAC, and plumbing work.

Melina Garza

SALT Plumbing, Air & Electric

+1 512-956-7842

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SALT Plumbing, Air & Electric Announces $5,000 Donation to Help Send Veterans on Honor Flights News Provided By Elevated Audience November 23, 2026, 16:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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