MENAFN - EIN Presswire) First-time exhibitor brings performance heavy-duty engine parts and kits for truck racing builds to the Indiana Convention Center, Dec. 10–12

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC), a global leader in aftermarket heavy-duty engine parts, will exhibit at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show for the first time. The show runs Dec. 10 to 12 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. At Booth 5608, IPD will showcase its latest heavy-duty engine components for truck racing and performance enthusiasts. Attendees can see the products firsthand and discuss their engine builds directly with IPD's technical specialists.

PRI is a trade-only event for qualified motorsports professionals. It brings together companies and specialists from across the racing and performance industry.

IPD's booth will feature a full lineup of performance products: cryo-treated head bolts and stud kits, raised edge and steel liners, performance coated pistons, Big Bore low compression engine kits and the C15 Stainless Steel Head Gasket. IPD will also highlight engine kit availability for Caterpillar® C15, Cummins® ISX15 and X15, and Detroit Diesel® DD13, DD15, DD16 and 60 Series applications.

“PRI puts us in the same room as the people who push heavy-duty engines the hardest,” said Vince Barbarie, Vice President, Engineering and Quality at IPD.“Truck racers and performance engine builders tell us exactly how parts hold up under extreme conditions, and those conversations help shape what we develop next. When the parts are on the table and our technical team is standing right there, people can pick up a piston, ask hard questions about their build and leave with real answers.”

Frank Janas, Regional Sales Manager, and Don Arliss, Warranty and Technical Support Manager, will represent IPD at the booth. Both will be available to discuss technical product details, engine applications and attendees' performance build questions. Visitors can examine products up close and talk through application details and product selection with experienced technical staff.

IPD supports engine builders, distributors and performance professionals with engine components and technical expertise. The company sells exclusively through its distributor network.

IPD's PRI debut builds on its existing ties to the truck racing community. The company proudly sponsors Kuhnle Brothers UNC's Semi Stampede and Alberta Diesel Day, which connect IPD's performance product offering to its involvement in truck racing.

Visit IPD at Booth 5608, Dec. 10–12, at the Indiana Convention Center to explore its latest performance products and speak with Frank Janas and Don Arliss.

About IPD

Established in 1955, IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC) is a trusted manufacturer of industrial parts and serves a diverse range of industries, including on-highway, construction, oil and gas, power generation, marine, and more. IPD provides the heavy-duty engine market with quality and innovative parts to extend the equipment's life and performance, while providing value and improving the bottom line. IPD customers can rely on exceptional customer service and superior support anywhere in the world. IPD's product line includes diesel and natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®, Cummins®, Detroit Diesel®, and Waukesha® engine applications. For more information, visit IPDParts.



Joni Kneller

Industrial Parts Depot, LLC

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IPD Makes PRI Debut with Performance Engine Components and Technical Expertise at Booth 5608 News Provided By Joni Kneller, Industrial Parts Depot, LLC November 23, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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