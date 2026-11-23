LC Sign officially opens its new in-house-designed product showroom at its Guangzhou manufacturing facility, showcasing custom signage products and commercial applications.

Freestanding signs, illuminated directories and wayfinding displays at LC Sign's new showroom demonstrate signage options for commercial and public spaces.

Architectural models at LC Sign's new showroom illustrate how signage and wayfinding elements can be integrated into larger commercial developments.

Designed in-house, the new showroom showcases custom signage products, architectural displays and creative lighting installations.

- Anne L., CEO of LC Sign

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LC Sign, a global custom signage manufacturer and commercial signage engineering provider, has officially opened its newly completed product showroom at its manufacturing facility in Guangzhou, China. Now in operation, the showroom welcomes international customers and business partners to explore the company's signage products, design capabilities and commercial applications in person.

Designed entirely by LC Sign's in-house design team, the showroom brings together illuminated signage, architectural wayfinding displays, project models and creative lighting installations. The space allows visitors to examine individual products while exploring how different signage solutions can be integrated into commercial environments.

Exploring Signage Products and Applications

The showroom features a range of signage displays, including illuminated letters, freestanding directional signs, directory systems and architectural signage examples.

Visitors can examine different product forms, lighting effects, finishes and structural designs at close range. Architectural models and miniature commercial environments provide additional context, illustrating how individual signs can form part of a coordinated signage system.

These displays help customers compare design options and better understand signage applications in commercial buildings, retail environments and public spaces.

Designed In-House to Showcase Signage in Context

The showroom's interior was developed by LC Sign's own design team, combining product presentation, lighting and spatial design within a unified exhibition environment.

From illuminated entrance features and suspended letter displays to custom presentation areas and decorative lighting installations, the space demonstrates how signage can contribute to architectural identity and visual experience.

Located within LC Sign's manufacturing facility, the showroom also provides an opportunity for visitors to communicate directly with the company's team about customization, materials, fabrication and project requirements.

"The new showroom reflects both our design capabilities and manufacturing expertise," said Anne L., CEO of LC Sign. "We wanted to create a space where customers can experience our products firsthand and see how signage contributes to different commercial environments."

Welcoming International Customers and Partners

Since its founding in 2011, LC Sign has served international customers across a broad range of custom signage applications, including illuminated letters, light boxes, architectural signage and wayfinding systems.

The opening of the new showroom supports the company's efforts to strengthen customer communication and provide international buyers with a more direct understanding of its products and manufacturing capabilities.

LC Sign welcomes brand owners, signage companies, distributors, contractors, architects and design agencies to visit its Guangzhou facility and explore potential cooperation.

Visitors interested in arranging a showroom tour can contact LC Sign through its official website at .

About LC Sign

Founded in 2011, LC Sign is a global custom signage manufacturer and commercial signage engineering provider based in Guangzhou, China. The company specializes in illuminated signage, architectural letters, light boxes, wayfinding systems and customized signage solutions for commercial environments.

LC Sign supports brand owners, signage companies, distributors, contractors and design professionals through custom manufacturing, technical coordination, quality management and international delivery services.

Guided by its brand philosophy, CUSTOM · CREATIVE · LEADING, the company continues to develop its manufacturing capabilities and customer service experience.

Julia Wang

Guangzhou LC SIGN Co.,Ltd.

+86 187 2103 2601

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LC Sign Opens New Product Showroom at Guangzhou Manufacturing Facility News Provided By Guangzhou LC SIGN Co.,Ltd. November 23, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing, Retail



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