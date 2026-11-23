MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New partner authorization enables DI Squared to help customers align SAP investments with data modernization strategies, implementation and business objectives.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DI Squared, a data strategy and analytics consulting firm specializing in SAP data environments, today announced that it has earned SAP PartnerEdge Sell authorization. This milestone expands the company's ability to support customers throughout their SAP technology journey, from strategic planning and software evaluation to procurement, implementation and ongoing management.The authorization follows an extensive evaluation of DI Squared's experience in software procurement and implementation, its track record of customer satisfaction, and its business model and approach to innovation. The evaluation also considered the company's ability to support customers and expand its capabilities within the SAP ecosystem.Since its founding in 2008, DI Squared has helped organizations maximize the value of their SAP investments through consulting, implementation and data modernization services. With this new authorization, the company can now incorporate SAP software procurement into its broader consulting engagements, providing customers with a more coordinated approach to technology decisions and execution."Our customers come to us to solve business problems, not simply to buy software," said Rakesh Mehta, co-founder of DI Squared. "This partner authorization strengthens our ability to connect technology strategy with execution. By bringing software procurement together with our consulting and implementation expertise, we can help customers make more informed investments and achieve meaningful business results."The partner authorization comes at a critical time as organizations running legacy SAP Business Warehouse (BW) environments evaluate modernization strategies ahead of upcoming support deadlines. Many are considering SAP Business Data Cloud (BDC), 3rd party cloud data platforms, or a combination of technologies to meet their evolving business and analytics requirements. DI Squared helps customers navigate these decisions by aligning software investments with practical migration strategies and long term business objectives.Connecting SAP Expertise with Modern Data StrategiesDI Squared brings deep experience with SAP ERP environments, SAP business processes and legacy SAP Business Warehouse (BW) systems, combined with expertise in modern data platforms, including SAP Business Data Cloud (BDC), Snowflake, Databricks and Microsoft cloud technologies.This combination allows DI Squared to help organizations evaluate modernization options based on their existing investments, business requirements and long term data strategies rather than a single technology approach.The company's SAP consulting and BW migration planning services help customers assess existing environments, evaluate modernization opportunities and develop practical migration roadmaps. DI Squared's Strata migration accelerators further support these initiatives by helping organizations analyze existing workloads, streamline supported migrations and validate results.With SAP PartnerEdge Sell authorization, DI Squared can now connect these advisory and implementation capabilities with SAP software procurement, helping customers align technology purchases with modernization plans, project timelines and business priorities.About DI SquaredFounded in 2008, DI Squared is a data strategy consulting firm helping organizations modernize enterprise data environments and turn data into measurable business value. With deep expertise in SAP data and business processes, the company provides strategic advisory, data engineering, analytics, implementation and ongoing management services. DI Squared works across leading enterprise platforms, including SAP, Snowflake, Databricks, Microsoft and Qlik, helping customers develop and execute data strategies aligned with their business objectives.

Sean Teague

DI Squared

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DI Squared Earns SAP PartnerEdge Sell Authorization, Expanding SAP Advisory with Software Procurement Services News Provided By DI Squared November 23, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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