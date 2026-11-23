forensic engineering and expert witness experience

wastewater pump station

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Bonneau Dickson, PE

Bonneau Dickson, PE, is a Berkeley-based licensed sanitary engineer with 40+ years in wastewater engineering and 25+ years in forensic engineering.

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Water-related disputes often involve complex engineering questions about system design, construction, operation, maintenance, and failure. Bonneau Dickson, PE, a licensed sanitary engineer with more than 25 years of forensic engineering and expert witness experience, highlights the role of technical investigations in examining disputes involving water supply, wastewater infrastructure, sewage systems, and stormwater management.Water infrastructure supports essential public and private services, including drinking water distribution, sewage collection, wastewater treatment, and drainage. When these systems fail or do not perform as expected, the resulting damage can affect buildings, land, public facilities, and nearby properties. Determining the cause of a problem may require more than reviewing repair records or identifying visible damage. Engineering analysis can help establish how a system was designed, how it operated, and whether specific conditions contributed to the reported failure.Understanding the Engineering Issues Behind Water DisputesWater-related legal disputes can arise from many types of infrastructure problems. These may include sewage backups, water main breaks, flooding, pump station failures, inadequate drainage, and contamination of potable water supplies. Each issue involves different engineering principles and requires an investigation suited to the system and circumstances involved.For instance, a sewage backup may result from a blocked sewer line, root intrusion, insufficient pipe capacity, excessive infiltration and inflow, or a problem at a pumping facility. Similarly, property flooding may be connected to an undersized drainage system, poor site grading, inadequate stormwater storage, or a maintenance issue.Identifying the actual cause is important because several conditions can produce similar symptoms. Water entering a building, for example, does not automatically establish whether the source was a public sewer, a private lateral, a drainage system, or another part of the property. A technical investigation must consider the available evidence and distinguish between possible causes.Reviewing Design and Construction ConditionsEngineering disputes often involve questions about whether an infrastructure system was properly designed and built. These questions may concern pipe sizing, flow capacity, pump selection, hydraulic calculations, material specifications, equipment placement, and construction methods.A review of the original design documents can help establish the system's intended performance. Plans, specifications, calculations, and construction records may show the design assumptions used for expected flow rates, operating conditions, and future demand. Comparing those assumptions with actual site conditions can reveal whether the system was suitable for its intended purpose.Construction records also provide important information. Changes made during installation, differences between approved plans and completed work, improper connections, or material defects may affect system performance. Site inspections and available testing records can help determine whether construction conditions contributed to the problem.The investigation may also consider whether the system was modified after its original installation. Later changes in land use, building occupancy, water demand, or wastewater flow can place additional pressure on infrastructure that was designed for different conditions.Examining Operation and Maintenance RecordsA properly designed system may still experience problems because of inadequate operation or maintenance. For this reason, forensic engineering investigations often examine records covering the period before and after an incident.Relevant documents may include inspection reports, maintenance logs, pump operating records, alarm histories, work orders, service requests, and repair invoices. These records can help establish whether a problem developed gradually or occurred suddenly.For a wastewater pump station, the investigation may review pump capacity, control settings, wet well conditions, alarm functions, operating cycles, and maintenance history. Repeated alarms, equipment shutdowns, or delayed repairs may provide useful information about the events leading to a failure.Sewer system investigations may examine cleaning records, blockage reports, pipe inspections, and evidence of infiltration or inflow. In water distribution systems, pressure records, leak reports, valve conditions, and repair histories may help explain a loss of service or pipe failure.Records should be evaluated alongside physical evidence. A maintenance log may identify a reported problem, but an inspection may be necessary to determine its location, extent, and likely effect on the system.Using Field Evidence to Identify Failure CausesField investigations are an important part of forensic engineering. Site observations can help connect written records and design documents with the actual condition of the infrastructure.Depending on the dispute, an investigation may include inspecting pipes, pump stations, treatment facilities, drainage structures, storage tanks, or other system components. Measurements, photographs, equipment information, and available test results can help document conditions relevant to the alleged failure.For sewer problems, closed-circuit television inspections may reveal cracks, joint separation, root intrusion, blockages, or other defects. Pump station inspections may identify damaged equipment, control problems, inadequate capacity, or signs of poor maintenance. Drainage investigations may examine slopes, inlet locations, detention facilities, and the paths taken by surface water.The timing of an investigation can affect the evidence available. Repairs, excavation, cleaning, and equipment replacement may change the condition of a site. Therefore, photographs, inspection records, samples, and other documentation collected during or shortly after an incident can be important to later technical analysis.Evaluating Water Contamination ClaimsWater contamination disputes can involve questions about the source of a contaminant, the route through which it entered a water supply, and the conditions that allowed exposure to occur. These investigations may concern potable water systems, groundwater, sewer infrastructure, or cross-connections between separate water supplies.An engineering review may examine water system layouts, connection records, sampling locations, laboratory results, pressure conditions, and maintenance history. The analysis must consider whether the physical arrangement and operating conditions could have allowed contamination to reach the reported location.In cases involving chemical contamination, investigators may also review the relationship between underground utilities, nearby operations, soil conditions, and groundwater movement. Understanding the infrastructure involved can help assess whether a proposed pathway is technically consistent with the available evidence.Laboratory results are important, but they do not always establish the source of contamination on their own. Sampling dates, collection methods, locations, and surrounding system conditions may all affect how the results should be interpreted.Connecting Engineering Findings to Legal QuestionsIn litigation, engineering findings must be explained in a clear and organized manner. Attorneys, judges, and other parties may need to understand technical issues involving hydraulic capacity, equipment performance, system design, or infrastructure maintenance.A forensic engineering report generally documents the conditions examined, the records reviewed, the methods used, and the reasoning behind the conclusions. It should distinguish between confirmed observations, technical interpretations, and issues that cannot be established from the available evidence.Expert witness work may also involve reviewing reports prepared by other professionals, responding to technical questions, preparing for depositions, and presenting engineering opinions in court. The ability to explain complex system behavior in understandable terms is an important part of this process.Engineering analysis does not determine legal responsibility. Instead, it provides technical information that can help legal professionals evaluate claims, compare competing explanations, and understand whether the physical evidence supports a particular position.The Importance of System-Specific ExperienceWater infrastructure includes many interconnected components, and each type of system presents different technical challenges. A wastewater treatment facility, sanitary sewer, drinking water distribution network, and stormwater drainage system cannot be evaluated using exactly the same approach.Experience with the relevant infrastructure can help guide the investigation toward the most important design documents, operating records, field conditions, and technical questions. It also helps identify where additional testing or documentation may be needed before reaching a conclusion.Forensic engineering provides a structured way to examine water-related disputes by connecting system design, construction, operation, maintenance, and physical evidence. This process can clarify how an infrastructure problem developed and whether the available engineering information supports the explanations presented in a legal matter.About Bonneau Dickson, PEBonneau Dickson, PE, is a licensed sanitary engineer based in Berkeley, California. His professional experience includes more than 40 years in wastewater engineering and over 25 years in forensic engineering and expert witness work. He has participated in more than 100 forensic cases involving water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, with project experience covering pump stations, treatment facilities, sewers, septic systems, water distribution, and drainage infrastructure.

Bonneau Dickson

Bonneau Dickson, PE

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Bonneau Dickson Highlights Forensic Engineering in Water Disputes News Provided By Digital guider November 23, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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