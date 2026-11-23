MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 23 (IANS) Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026, scheduled to be held next month, is being designed as India's largest multi-sectoral expo, said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday.

He directed the officials to make comprehensive arrangements for the prestigious event to be held at the Young India Skills University in the Bharat Future City on December 7-9.

Stating that the event is being designed as the largest multi-sectoral expo, covering an area of 80,000 square meters, the Chief Minister gave specific instructions to officials concerned with organising the Raksha Expo, 'India Joy,' a startup pavilion, Pharma and Life Sciences Expo, an exhibition on agriculture and allied sectors, a Telangana pavilion, an Education Expo, and a Climate Conclave.

At a review meeting, the Chief Minister inquired about the progress of the arrangements for the summit at the venue, various halls, invitation of international delegates and the overall management of the event.

The summit is being organised with a focus on investments, industries, modern technology, innovations, and employment opportunities. Over 1,000 companies from various sectors are expected to participate in the event.

Given the anticipated large number of attendees, CM Revanth Reddy suggested implementing facial recognition technology to ensure seamless entry and a hassle-free experience for all delegates. He emphasised the need for diligence in sending out invitations and directed that officials on duty be trained to interact with the delegates with the utmost courtesy.

The CM emphasised that the arrangements should reflect Telangana's history and culture. The architectural craftsmanship of the Kakatiya dynasty, designs inspired by the 'toranas' (archways) at the Sammakka Sarakka temple, Somasila temple, Nirmal paintings, products with Geographical Indication (GI) tags, the state's handloom traditions, overall development, and future initiatives such as the Gandhi Sarovar project would be showcased at the summit venue.

The responsibility for sending invitations to key delegates has been entrusted to Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Sridhar Babu. Robust security arrangements for the global summit and invitations to other state Chief Ministers were also discussed in the meeting.

The officials briefed the CM that extensive preparations for the summit including the plans include setting up 30 food stalls and dedicated stalls to showcase various handloom textiles. As part of the 'Raksha Expo,' special events would be held on December 7 to mark Armed Forces Flag Day. The Chief Minister suggested providing an opportunity for students from government schools and welfare hostels to witness the air show and other scheduled programmes.

As part of the 'Tribal Summit,' groups representing indigenous communities from India and various other countries will present cultural performances.

The 'Climate Conclave' will feature addresses by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, representatives from the United Nations and various global experts. The event will also involve scientists, startups, and non-governmental organisations, including local institutions like ICRISAT. A round-table meeting on investments in the 'green economy' will be part of the sessions.

As part of the Education Conclave, exhibitions featuring the UK Pavilion, European Pavilion, and prestigious universities such as Oxford University will be organised. Additionally, stalls are being set up to facilitate interactions between international guests and representatives from prominent educational institutions in Telangana, including the Indian School of Business (ISB), IIT Hyderabad, NALSAR University, and the University of Hyderabad.

CM Revanth Reddy will also participate in a special discussion on "Schools of the Future" with international educationists and experts on December 7. He will also take part in a discussion on "Reforms for Educational Institutions."

As many as 1,500 CEOs, Managing Directors, investors, and ambassadors from various countries across the globe have confirmed their participation in the summit. Another 1,500 representatives from the industry are also expected to attend.