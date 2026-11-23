MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, Nov 23 (IANS) The attack on a Russian bulk carrier in the international waters of the Gulf of Finland is escalating tensions in the region, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Moscow sees a "very dangerous trend" of expanding terrorist activity by Kyiv in the Baltic region, local media reported.

"All coastal countries are certainly concerned about this. This is very dangerous. It is escalating tensions in the region," Peskov said.

Referring to the situation in the Baltics, the Kremlin spokesperson said, "Indeed, there is a very dangerous trend of expanding terrorist activity in the Baltic region. We see it."

Peskov also expressed hope that the Baltic states would use their influence on Kyiv to stop such attacks.

"Of course, one would hope that the Baltic states will somehow use their influence on the Kyiv regime to warn it against the continuation of such dangerous terrorist practices," he said.

According to Russian news agency TASS, Peskov said that the enemy continues its attempts to attack Russian targets while Moscow continues its special military operation, and that the Russian Armed Forces carry out large-scale strikes against Ukraine's military infrastructure on a daily basis.

"Our military continues to carry out large-scale, comprehensive strikes against military infrastructure in Ukraine on a daily basis. This practice leaves very, very painful consequences for the Kyiv regime," Peskov said.

Recalling a recent statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, Peskov said, "This practice and this line of our military will continue."

On humanitarian missions, Peskov said that Russia has yet to receive an official response from Kyiv to its initiative for a humanitarian operation in Konstantinovka.

"We have not received any reaction from the Kiev regime... There has been no change in position. Regarding humanitarian missions, the initiative remains relevant," he said.

He added that Russian military personnel continue to assist civilians in evacuating dangerous zones despite what it called Kyiv's reluctance to undertake a joint humanitarian operation.

"You have witnessed several statements by Zelensky and other representatives, which rather indicate the Kyiv regime's reluctance to continue such practices, but we, as the Russian side, maintain our readiness," the Kremlin spokesperson said.

On November 21, a cargo ship en route to Kaliningrad was attacked using two drones in the neutral waters of the Gulf of Finland, three nautical miles from the Russian border, Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko had said.