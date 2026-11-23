MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Nearly 1.5 million pre-owned listings across dubizzle's top 10 categories attracted more than 133 million views over 11 months, highlighting growing interest in buying and passing on pre-owned goods Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DUBAI, UAE – November 2026: A sofa that no longer fits a home, an appliance being replaced or a smartphone upgrade does not necessarily mean the end of a product's useful life. Online marketplaces offer residents an accessible way to pass on these items, giving them the opportunity to find a new owner rather than remain unused.

Over an 11-month period, nearly 1.5 million pre-owned listings across dubizzle's top 10 categories attracted more than 133 million detail page views. Furniture, household appliances, mobile devices and electronics featured prominently, reflecting the range of everyday products being explored through the platform.

Furniture, Home & Garden accounted for approximately 44% of listings across the top 10 categories and attracted more than 31.4 million detail page views, the highest among them. Sofas, futons and lounges were the most frequently listed items, followed by beds and bed sets.

Home appliances also recorded significant activity, with more than 233,000 listings, including refrigerators and freezers, washing machines and dryers, and cooking appliances. Technology was another prominent category, with Mobile Phones & Tablets, including Apple devices, alongside Electronics and Computers & Networking. Sports equipment, particularly cycling-related items, also featured among the pre-owned listings.

Reuse beyond resale:

Passing items on does not always involve a sale. During the same period, dubizzle's Free Stuff category attracted more than 7.5 million detail page views, including nearly four million for free furniture and home items.

Search activity further highlights residents' interest in these categories. Across dubizzle's classifieds, users conducted more than 11.4 million searches over the 11-month period. Within pre-owned categories, Furniture, Home & Garden recorded close to 1.38 million searches, followed by Mobile Phones & Tablets with nearly 1.18 million.

This activity reflects how residents can use the platform not only to find pre-owned alternatives, but also to give away belongings they no longer need, helping useful products remain in circulation for longer.

Contributing to a more circular economy:

The practice of extending product lifecycles aligns with the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2021–2031, which promotes resource efficiency and more responsible consumption. It also supports the broader ambitions behind Dubai's target of achieving zero waste to landfill by 2030. While marketplace activity does not quantify waste avoided, making usable products easier to resell or redistribute supports the principle of making better use of existing resources.

Matthew Gregory, Senior Director of Strategy at dubizzle, said:

“Sustainability is not always about making significant changes to the way we live. Sometimes, it starts with making better use of what we already have. A sofa that no longer fits one home, an appliance that is no longer needed or a phone that has been replaced can still hold value for someone else.

“The UAE has set an ambitious vision for a more sustainable future, with a clear focus on responsible consumption, resource efficiency and advancing the circular economy. At dubizzle, our role is to make these exchanges easier by connecting people with products that still have value and giving those items the opportunity to be used for longer.”

By making it easier to buy, sell and give away pre-owned goods, dubizzle aims to make reuse a more accessible part of everyday consumption.