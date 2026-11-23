AHMED BIN SAEED INAUGURATES FUTURE GROWTH NEXUS SUMMIT IN DUBAI
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Organised by DAFZ in Partnership with Forbes Middle East to Mark Its 30th Anniversary Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Convening around 27 government and business leaders to discuss the future of global trade
Specialised sessions exploring supply chains, digital trade, sustainability and investment
Summit highlights DAFZ's 30-year journey and contribution to Dubai's global trade
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